The Desert of Maine Center for the Arts and Environment Education has been incorporated as a nonprofit organization to bring artistic and educational programs closer to the community.

“The nonprofit organization will mainly focus on promoting arts and cultural programming and educational workshops. In addition to seeking funds, grants and public support,” said Hannah Gathman, the executive director of the Desert of Maine Center for the Arts and Environmental Education.

According to the organization’s mission statement, the nonprofit aims to inspire the community to engage with Maine’s rich cultural history and become responsible stewards of our land through nature-based educational programs, artistic performances, and workshops for youth, residents, and visitors, according to the Desert of Maine Center.

The 40-acre tourist site underwent a significant facelift over the winter as part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization push.

“A lot of physical improvements took place at the site. Last year September we were able to excavate the spring house that was partially buried under 25 feet of sand during the desert’s closure through World War II,” Gathman said.

Additional renovations at the desert include improved electricity, a natural playground, a new café and a new parking lot. However, there is still lot more renovation work pending, she added.

Meanwhile, the organization will continue organizing field trips for school students.

“We hosted a number of field trips in the last couple of weeks and we received good response from the student community,” added Gathman.

In addition to that, the organization is planning to conduct educational programs that will help students learn agricultural, ecological and architectural history on the site.

“We also redesigned the educational plan for the school children,” Gathman said.

The Desert of Maine Center for the Arts and Environmental Education is currently applying for nonprofit status.

Meanwhile, the organization plans to raise funds from private foundations and municipal and government grant makers.

The Desert of Maine is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m and on weekends from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

“We have many events coming up this summer on-site,” Gathman said. “We are planning to organize concerts by collaborating with the musician locally as well as from New England region. Moreover, by the end of this month, we will invite local artists and artisans to set up pop-up shops to help promote sales of locally made art and craft.”

