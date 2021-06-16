What a shame that one member of the newly elected Charter Commission, Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef, running on the Rose Slate, has started her service by hurling undeserved epithets at a Portland city employee, and that another member running on the Rose Slate, Shay Stewart-Bouley, reposted the epithets and added her own comments.
Such demonization and polarization make for nasty politics, not the “collaborative politics” of their campaign literature.
Portland deserves better.
Susan Lyons
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Influential ideology encourages inaccurate picture of Portland city government
-
Forecaster Opinion
Superintendent’s Notebook: Secretaries are the heart and soul of a school
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Charter commissioner’s disruptive rhetoric should be decried
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Brunswick plan could turn downtown into construction site; Wind project will negatively impact Monhegan
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: In Maine, frontline workers are critical for helping tourists, recruiting relocators