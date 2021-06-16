What a shame that one member of the newly elected Charter Commission, Nasreen Sheikh-Yousef, running on the Rose Slate, has started her service by hurling undeserved epithets at a Portland city employee, and that another member running on the Rose Slate, Shay Stewart-Bouley, reposted the epithets and added her own comments.

Such demonization and polarization make for nasty politics, not the “collaborative politics” of their campaign literature.

Portland deserves better.

Susan Lyons

Portland

