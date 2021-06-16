The Naples Board of Selectmen Monday elected Jim Grattelo as chairperson and Robert Caron as vice chairperson.
Grattelo’s term expires in 2023 and Caron’s expires next year.
The board has two new selectmen. Former Selectman Kevin Rogers and newcomer Colin Bracket defeated incumbents Caleb Humphrey and James Turpin in the June 8 election.
