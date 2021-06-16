WINDHAM – Gordon E. Gray, 78, passed away on June 12, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Visiting hours celebrating Gordon’s life will be held on Friday, June 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A service will be held at the chapel on Saturday, June 19 at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Sebago Lake Village Cemetery, Windham.

To view Gordon’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

