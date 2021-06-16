Kenneth Dickinson 1962 – 2021 UNION – Kenneth Dickinson, 58, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Crawford Commons. He was born in Damariscotta on Nov. 18, 1962, a son of Stanley Vincent and Beulah J. (Grover) Dickinson. He is survived by two brothers, Dale Dickinson and his wife, Michelle of Bath and Keith Dickinson of West Bath and one sister, Linda Barter, and her husband Fred of Bath. There will be no services. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

