PORTLAND – Lorraine M. (Farrin) Cavallaro, 83, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Thursday June 10, 2021.

She was born in South Bristol on May 29, 1938, daughter of the late Charles D. and Annie Louise Alley Farrin. Lorraine was married to the late Carmine Cavallaro for 49 years.

She attended Portland High School. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, a member of the Portland Elks, Portland Eagles and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

Lorraine had several hobbies that included beano, cards and swimming. She loved spending time with her whole family and taking trips with her sister-in-law Sully, and nieces Cathy and Dolly. Every summer she looked forward to spending time at Boothbay Harbor going shopping, and plays and, in recent years, staying in the Tucker’s Harpswell cottage with her sister Hilda. She loved attending her nieces’ and nephews’ weddings, and birthday parties with family at Northfield Green, Deering Pavilon, and the Village Restaurant. Christmas Eves were her favorite time of the year.

She is predeceased her brothers, Charles Farrin, James Farrin, and sister, Clarice Scoville.

She leaves a son, Richard McDonald of Gardiner; two sisters, Hilda Wing of Madison, Jane Pratt of Cocoa Beach, Fla., brother, Terry Farrin and his wife Sandra, of South Portland; and granddaughter, Tracy Eastman of Lisbon; and several nieces and nephews which she loved dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend prayers on Saturday June 19 at 9 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. to be followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Those wishing to send a tribute in Lorraine’s memory may do so at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to

Catholic Charities of Maine

307 Congress St.

Portland, ME 04101

