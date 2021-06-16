Police placed a man in protective custody Wednesday afternoon following an incident near a home on Mayfair Way in Waterboro.
The individual, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital, News Center Maine reported.
Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Dow Road in Standish to investigate a “suspicious incident,” said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit also responded to the home. Moss said there was no threat to the public.
Police are not saying whether the two incidents are connected.
No other information is available at this time.
