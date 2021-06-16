TENNIS

HALLE OPEN: Roger Federer failed to reach in the quarterfinals in Halle, Germany for the first time Wednesday when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime is 19 years younger than the Swiss great, who has won the Halle tournament a record 10 times. Both share the same birthday – Aug. 8.

Federer had been going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court tournament, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set. Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime next faces American qualifier Marcos Giron, who later rallied to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4. Struff had shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday. Also Wednesday, Andrey Rublev defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 and veteran home favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber beat Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 7-6 (4).

WIMBLEDON: Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.

Organizers highlighted plans to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament begins June 28.

Five-time champion Williams was runner-up in 2017, when she lost to Garbiñe Muguruza. Williams, who has slipped out of the top 100, turns 41 on Thursday. The former world No. 1 won Wimbledon in 2000, ‘01, ’05, ‘07, and ’08. She lost her opening match at the French Open on June 1. Murray, a two-time champion at Wimbledon, earned his first victory in more than a year on Tuesday at the Queen’s Club tournament. It was the 34-year-old Murray’s first grass-court match in three years.

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz was also given a wild card.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Wild-card entry Jack Draper pulled off another surprising win on Wednesday at The Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in London, topping Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0) in a second-round matchup. It was just the second ATP Tour match win for Draper, who lost to Bublik here two years ago in qualifying. He earned his first on Monday by eliminating third-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner, also in two tiebreakers, in a matchup between 19-year-olds. Sinner is ranked 23rd and Draper 309th.

Also on Thursday, former world No. 1 Andy Murray, who dispatched France’s Benoit Paire in straight sets on Tuesday for his first match victory since last August, will face top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy. In other matches Wednesday, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur beat John Millman 6-1, 6-3 in an all-Australian matchup, and Marin Cilic of Croatia, a two-time winner here, defeated eighth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3, 7-6 (4).

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Rutgers will be allowed to play its football games this season with packed crowds. The Big Ten Conference school announced the plan Wednesday after getting updated guidance from the state of New Jersey allowing outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. The Scarlet Knights will host six home games at SHI Stadium, including a Thursday night game against Temple on Sept. 2.

Rutgers also will play Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland at home. The stadium has a capacity of 52,454. The last time the Scarlet Knights played a home game with the stadium open to the public with no limitations was against Michigan State in the season finale in 2019.

Rutgers posted a 3-6 record last season in Greg Schiano’s return as coach. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from going to the home games, though a small number of family members were allowed to attend.

