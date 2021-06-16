SOCCER

Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 in Rome to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship with a game to spare.

Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome. His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile.

Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th minute.

Italy leads Group A with a six points. Wales is next with four points after earlier beating Turkey 2-0 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Switzerland has one point and Turkey has zero.

• Wales got goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts in its win over Turkey.

Gareth Bale played a lobbed pass over the defense and Ramsey chested it down before knocking it past onrushing goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir in the 42nd minute.

Bale missed from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, but Roberts added a second goal in the final moments of the game.

• Aleksei Miranchuk’s curling shot in first-half stoppage time gave Russia a 1-0 win over Finland in St. Petersburg, Russia, and its first points at the European Championship.

Russia lost Mario Fernandes to a potentially serious spinal injury in the first half. He was taken to a hospital.

SPAIN: Sergio Ramos is officially leaving Real Madrid after 16 years and four Champions League titles.

The 35-year-old defender failed to agree to a new contract and will leave as a free agent.

Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected by Spain for the European Championship.

TENNIS

HALLE OPEN: Roger Federer failed to reach in the quarterfinals in Halle, Germany for the first time when Félix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Federer has won the tournament a record 10 times and was going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court event, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set. Auger-Aliassime, exactly 19 years younger than Federer, targeted the backhand with his strong serves and converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime next faces American qualifier Marcos Giron, who rallied to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4. Andrey Rublev defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4, and veteran home favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber beat Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 7-6 (4).

WIMBLEDON: Former Wimbledon champions Venus Williams and Andy Murray will receive wild cards to compete in the grass-court Grand Slam tournament when it starts in less than two weeks. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each get $2.4 million, a nearly 28% decrease from 2019, although the overall reduction in prize money is 5.2%, the All England Club also announced Wednesday.

Organizers highlighted plans to have a full crowd of 15,000 at Centre Court for the men’s and women’s finals next month, a year after the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament begins June 28.

GERMAN OPEN: Madison Keys of the United States upset the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals in Berlin.

The 26-year-old Keys is going for her third singles title on grass, after wins in Eastbourne in 2014 and Birmingham two years later.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Wild-card entry Jack Draper pulled off another surprising win, topping Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0) in a second-round matchup at the grass-count event in London.

It was just the second ATP Tour match win for Draper, who previously eliminated third-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner, also in two tiebreakers.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jim Phelan, the bow-tied coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary’s, has died. He was 92.

The athletic department at Mount St. Mary’s said Phelan died in his sleep at home Tuesday night.

Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary’s. He took the school to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.

After the program moved up to Division I, his teams made the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and 1999. He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

