This year, the nine United Ways of Maine are joining for a United Week of Action from June 21-25. This will be a week of volunteer service opportunities where volunteers will participate in rallies, trainings, virtual service opportunities and a Community Needs Drive benefitting local organizations, according to a United Way news release.

The Community Needs Drive takes place June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. United Way of Mid Coast Maine volunteers will be collecting personal care products, food and diapers at three locations: United Way office at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Flight Deck Brewing in Brunswick Landing, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission office on Route 1 in Wiscasset, across from Big Al’s.

Suggested items to donate include canned food like soups and vegetables, dry goods like rice and beans, non-perishable foods including peanut butter and pasta meals and diapers. Items collected will be donated to organizations in the Mid Coast region to benefit people in need.

“We serve such a unique role in our communities,” said Maria Hinteregger, director of Community Impact, “and this United Week of Action is our chance to show how we accomplish our mission to mobilize the caring power of the community to the benefit of so many people in the Mid Coast region.”

For more details about the Community Needs Drive events visit facebook.com/uwmcm/events. For a full listing of events across the state visit unitedwaysofmaine.org/week-of-action. To find a volunteer opportunity, visit volunteer.uwmcm.org.

