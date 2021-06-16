ATLANTA — Alex Verdugo hit a tie-breaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Xander Bogaerts’ 13th homer made it 6-4 in the fifth inning as Boston improved to 36-4, best in the major leagues, when scoring at least four runs. The Red Sox have won 4 of 6.

Devers, who went 3 for 5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4. Devers stayed hot after beginning the game ranked among the top 10 in the majors in RBI, extra-base hits, doubles, homers, slugging percentage and total bases.

Verdugo’s ninth homer came with two outs and made it 10-7. Martin (0-3) gave up three hits and three runs.

Hirokazu Sawamura (3-0) earned the win after facing the minimum in the seventh. Matt Barnes earned his 15th save in 18 chances after facing five batters and giving up a run in the ninth.

The Red Sox led 4-0 in the first against rookie Tucker Davidson when Kike Hernandez and Verdugo singled and Devers hit his 16th homer, a 435-foot shot to center. Renfroe followed with his eighth homer as the Sox went back-to-back.

Boston went up 5-0 in the third as J.D. Martinez hit a stand-up triple and scored on Devers’ single off Sean Newcomb.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

Braves rookie Tucker Davidson began the game having pitched 11 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before suffering left forearm tightness and leaving with one out in the third and runners on the corners. He allowed five hits, five runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

Atlanta, which has dropped 5 of 6, trimmed the lead to 5-1 in the third on Freddie Freeman’s RBI single and 5-4 in the three-run fourth on Abraham Almonte’s RBI double and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s two-run double.

The Braves tied it at 7-all in the three-run sixth on Guillermo Heredia’s RBI single, catcher Christian Vazquez’s passed ball with the bases loaded and Freeman’s sacrifice fly. Two of the runs were unearned.

NOTES: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John recovery) threw a bullpen session at Triple-A Worcester. … RHP Tanner Houck (right flexor muscle) will pitch three innings at Worcester on Thursday.

