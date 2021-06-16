FREEPORT — Kate Tracy scored two goals, including the eventual winner with 4:02 remaining, as top-seeded Freeport advanced to the Class C girls’ lacrosse state championship game with a 7-6 win Wednesday against No. 4 Lake Region.

Tracy’s second goal gave the Falcons (11-3) a 7-5 lead, and they held on to earn a spot in Saturday’s final at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium against either Maranacook/Winthrop or Waynflete

Freeport broke a 3-3 halftime tie by scoring three times in the first seven minutes of the second half.

Mackenzie Siebert paced Lake Region (8-6) with three goals.

YARMOUTH 19, YORK 8: Top-ranked Yarmouth (13-1) earned its eighth straight trip to the Class B state championship game, racing to a 14-2 halftime lead en route to a semifinal win over fourth-seeded York (10-4) in Yarmouth.

Annie Lowenstein led the Clippers with seven goals and three assists. Katelyn D’Appolonia added six goals and two assists, helping the Clippers advance to Saturday’s final against No. 2 Greely at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland. Yarmouth is seeking its first state title since 2015, having finished as the runner-up four years in a row prior to the canceled 2020 season.

Clara Pavuk tallied three goals and two assists for York.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

OAK HILL/MONMOUTH/LISBON 16, WELLS 12: The second-seeded Raiders (13-0) scored seven straight goals starting late in the third quarter to rally past No. 3 Wells (10-5) in a Class C semifinal in Wales.

Tyler Hopkins, Travis Caron and Gabe Samson each scored twice during the decisive run as Oak Hill turned a 10-8 deficit into a 15-10 lead. The Raiders will play No. 1 Waynflete in the state final Saturday at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Caron paced the Raiders with six goals and four assists.

Preston Briggs scored four goals, and Gavyn Petrie and Nathan Bolduc each added three for Wells.

BASEBALL

SEARSPORT 4, RICHMOND 3: Nate Ashey scored on a throwing error in the top of the seventh inning as the third-seeded Vikings (9-10) beat the No. 1 Bobcats (13-3) in the Class D South final at St. Joseph’s College.

Josh Wright scattered nine hits and escaped a jam in the bottom of the seventh as Searsport earned a spot in Saturday’s state championship game against Machias. Wright also doubled home Ashey in the first inning.

Richmond fell behind 3-0 but tied the game with runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Eighth-grader Zander Steele made it 3-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

SOFTBALL

WINSLOW 10, NOKOMIS 9: Harley Pomerleau doubled home Jenna Libby in the ninth inning, lifting the eighth-seeded Black Raiders past the No. 3 Warriors in the Class B North final in Brewer.

Nokomis rallied from a 7-1 deficit, forcing extra innings by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Then the Warriors fought back again after Winslow regained the lead in the eighth, making it 9-9 with two runs in the bottom half.

Pomerleau finished with three doubles for Winslow, which will play Cape Elizabeth in the state final Saturday in Brewer.

