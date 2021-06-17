STANDISH – Bradley McMains threw a two-hitter to lead South Portland to a 3-0 win over Thornton Academy in the Class A North baseball championship game Thursday night at Larry Mahaney Diamond.

The sixth-seeded Red Riots (15-5) will play for the state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mahaney Diamond against Bangor, a 6-2 winner over Skowhegan in the North final.

While Bangor (14-6) is a regular in the state title game, winning five straight championships from 2014 to 2018, this will be the Red Riots’ first appearance since 2015 (a 5-4 loss to Bangor).

Thornton (16-4) and South Portland split two games during the season, and the winning pitcher in each game faced each other Thursday – McMains (Red Riots) and Cody Bowker (Trojans).

South Portland scored an unearned run in the first inning. Connor Dobson reached on an infield throwing error and advanced to third on Richard Gilboy’s perfectly executed hit-and-run ground-ball single to right field. Dobson scored on a wild pitch.

The Red Riots jumped ahead 3-0 with two runs in the fifth, on three singles and a steal of home.

Finn O’Connell led off with a single up the middle, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on Nolan Hobbs’ sacrifice bunt. South Portland then tried a squeeze bunt, which McMains missed, but the ball was in the dirt and O’Connell scored before the catcher could come up with it.

McMains then singled on a chopper to left and advanced to second on a groundout. He raced home on Johnny Poole’s line-drive single to center.

McMains struck out eight.

