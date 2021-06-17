AUGUSTA — The House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would enable four Native American tribes in Maine to establish gambling businesses on their lands.

The 97-40 vote came just after 2 a.m. and followed an impassioned floor speech by Rep. Rena Newell, a non-voting member of the Legislature who represents the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

Newell urged her colleagues to move the bill, which opens the door to tribal casinos.

“While the focus of this bill is gaming, this is a small piece of the puzzle for the tribes in Maine,” Newell said. Newell said she followed in the footsteps of her great, great grandfather, who also addressed the Legislature in 1887. “While more than a century has passed our tribe faces similar circumstances yet today,” Newell said. She said her great, great grandfather “highlighted a litany of broken treaties and promises that resulted in my people living in poverty-ridden communities.”

“Our ancestors watched from inside the bounds of our reservation as non-tribal members got rich from cutting down our trees on our land, leaving us with little,” Newell said. She now her people watched the operation of privately owned and operated casinos in Maine that send their profits to out-of-state investors.

“This is happening while tribal nations in Maine, unlike all other federally recognized tribes across this country do not have the opportunity to truly engage in governmental gaming operations,” Newell said.

The casino legislation was carved out of another bill that has been carried over to the 2022 legislative session that seeks to make a series of 22 changes to the 1980 Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act. If enacted, the changes would restore much of the sovereignty that tribal leaders say they lost 40 years ago.

The 1980 law ended a legal battle over ownership of roughly two-thirds of Maine’s acreage while providing the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians $81.5 million to purchase about 300,000 acres and invest in their communities.

But the settlement also led to decades of jurisdictional fights and sovereignty disputes over environmental regulation, fishing rights – and gambling.

Tribes in Maine have repeatedly tried and failed to win approval from voters or legislators to open casinos. Yet even as they rejected tribal attempts to open casinos, Maine voters approved two separate referendum questions that led to the creation of Hollywood Casino in Bangor and Oxford Casino in western Maine.

Both casinos are run by large corporations – Penn National in Bangor and Churchill Downs in Oxford – and are regulated by the Maine Gambling Control Board.

Lawmakers speaking in opposition to the bill Thursday said they worried about whether restoring tribal gambling rights would lead to the tribes being able to purchase lands in the state’s larger metropolitan areas and then open casinos there.

“I have major reservations about expanding tribal sovereignty in the areas of gaming and mining,” said Rep. Christopher Babbidge, D-Kennebunk. “My fear, my worst-case scenario is that the bill before us allows big out-of-state casino operators to carve up Maine into gambling fiefdoms on Indian purchased land across the state, from which the state of Maine will have not authority to protect itself.”

The bill, L.D. 554, will now face additional votes in the state Senate likely later today.

This story will be updated.

