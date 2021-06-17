TEMPLE — Police, fire and rescue crews went to Forest Hill Road Thursday afternoon after a child at a home there was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to Maine State Police.

The child died as result of the injury.

Police said later in the day that the gunshot appeared to have been self-inflicted and they described the shooting as accidental.

Other family members were in the residence at the time of the shooting, according to State Police Spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday, police said.

Early reports were that the child who was shot was 4-years-old. Police were not releasing further details about the incident.

Franklin County Sheriff’s officials responded to the scene as did investigators from the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit. By 7:30 p.m., they remained at the scene, where police technicians continued to collect evidence.

Witnesses in the area said police blocked off a section of Forest Hill Road near Varnum Pond Road as rescue crews responded.

