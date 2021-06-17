Graduating in style

Two hundred and four Gorham graduates were honored with a lengthy vehicle parade through town Sunday following graduation exercises. The event featured public safety vehicles, school buses, pickups and cars decked out with catchy slogans and balloons.

Health center grand reopening

On Purpose Wellbeing Center, 381 Main St., Suite 4, is hosting a grand reopening and open house 4-7 p.m. on Monday, June 21.

It’s an opportunity to meet and talk with Lynda Adams, a former Westbrook city clerk, now a certified integrative health coach. Adams has opened an office in the wellbeing center.

For more information, visit onpurposewbc.org.

On this date

Paul Willis, a sophomore at the University of Maine in Orono, was home visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Willis, for the summer.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 10 that the U.S. public debt was $28,198,921,278,374.51.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: