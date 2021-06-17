Civil and voting rights leader Vernon Dahmer once said, “If you don’t vote, you don’t count.”
Judging by the recent results of the June 8 elections, 86 percent of the registered voters in Portland don’t count.
Mr. Dahmer felt so strongly about the right to vote that he paid for it with his life after the Ku Klux Klan fire-bombed his house.
The apparent voter apathy in Portland is both disconcerting and ironic. Disconcerting, because a small, organized and determined minority of voters was able to dictate the outcome of one of the most important elections in the city of Portland. The newly elected members of the city Charter Commission have the power to rewrite Portland’s constitution.
It is ironic for a couple of reasons: First, because of all elections, local elections are where the Portland voter has the greatest impact. Consider the recent June 8 election: Only 8,884 people voted, so the weight of a single vote is 1/8884. In the 2020 presidential election, over 155 million people voted, so the weight of an individual vote is less. Second, most of the issues being decided at the local level have a more direct impact on the voters: issues such as taxes, school budgets and regulations on businesses, like the recent resetting of the local minimum-wage rate.
I hope in future elections Portlanders will consider the implications of their not voting. Many Americans in the military and public citizens have paid dearly for our right to vote. Please, let’s not insult their sacrifice by refusing to vote.
Samuel Rosenthal
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
With restrictions lifted, live events are here again
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
In A Pinch Non Food Pantry reopens in new Biddeford space
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco ‘Sebago 7’ students blaze new trails
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
BSOOB drivers, others vote to join union
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ranked-choice blocked votes in Charter Commission election
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.