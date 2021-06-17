OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Maine Indian Education welcomes the new superintendent Dr. Reza Namin of Old Orchard Beach. Maine Indian Education serve the children of Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, and the Wabanaki Tribes. He was endorsed by the OOB Maine Democratic Party for the 2020 Town Council race and is currently serving as the Chair of the Old Orchard Beach Finance Committee, according to a press release from Namin.

Namin said he is the 2019 Harvard University Graduate School of Education Fellow. He has extensive experience as superintendent of schools in both States of Massachusetts and Maine, he said, and these experiences have helped him gain the knowledge, background, and vision required to serve as an effective superintendent of schools. He has implemented significant initiatives to foster a public awareness that is a cornerstone for support of education in the community, ensuring that staff, students, parents, and the community are kept informed of the mission and the accomplishments of the school system, and promote a strong, positive posture in building public support for the school system.

Namin said he has the professional certification as a school superintendent (in Grades Pre-k-12) in Massachusetts and Maine, has a doctorate in Math and Science Education with a focus on Curriculum and Technology; Certificate of Advanced Studies in 3D Geometric Modeling from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island; Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Leadership and Educational Administration, MEd and BS in Chemistry and Mathematics from Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts. Namin completed his post-doctoral studies in Leadership for Understanding at Harvard Graduate School of Education.

