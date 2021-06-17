Most of what happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas, but sometimes it’s a good thing when it doesn’t.

On Wednesday, Portland band Love By Numb3rs released the video for a new song, “Red Sun,” which was mostly filmed at Sin City’s famous Bellagio hotel and casino.

Love By Numb3rs comprises Anna Lombard, Jon Roods and Dan Connor. They released their debut album “Parachute” last year, but the moody, mesmerizing “Red Sun” just came out a couple of weeks ago.

Lombard and Roods recently ventured out West to film the video in Vegas and California’s Death Valley. You’ll also see some scenes that were shot here in Maine, at Popham Beach.

Along with Lombard, Roods and Connor, the song features guest musicians Josh Duym on guitar and Emma Stanley on trumpet.

Love By Numb3rs will be at Aura on Friday night with Sara Hallie Richardson and Amarantos Quartet. Find details here.

Here’s “Red Sun:”

