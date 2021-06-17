PROMOTIONS AND HIRES

Portland accounting firm BerryDunn has announced that Sarah Belliveau will be its next CEO and managing principal. Belliveau, who currently leads the firm’s not-for-profit practice, was selected to succeed John Chandler, who has led the firm since 1999. She joined BerryDunn fresh out of college in 1992, working in its Bangor office until being promoted and relocating to Portland. In the 29 years since joining the company, Belliveau has held a variety of positions and responsibilities, including service on three not-for-profit boards and as treasurer for the Maine Philanthropy Center.

Alexis Erlandson is the new marketing manager for Chase Custom Homes and Finance in Westbrook. She graduated from Emmanuel College with a major in communications and media studies, as well as a minor in photography. Erlandson recently moved back to Maine after spending six years in Boston and is looking forward to entering the homebuilding business during such a historic time in the housing market.

Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Angela Butler to executive vice president, retail and business banking, and Krista Putnam to executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

In Butler’s new role, she’ll continue to be responsible for the oversight of the retail division of Katahdin Trust, including the Bank’s entire 16-branch network, retail lending, business development, cash management and Katahdin Financial Services. Butler has more than 25 years of banking experience and began her career with Katahdin Trust in 2016 as senior vice president, commercial services officer.

In Putnam’s new role, she will continue to oversee all areas of marketing and advertising including communications, brand strategy, contributions and public relations efforts. She’ll also continue serving in her role on the bank’s senior management team. Putnam is a graduate of Husson University and earned her bank marketing diploma and general banking diploma from the Northern New England Center for Financial Training.

Liz Mahoney has been hired as the full-time vice president of store operations at Day’s Jewelers. Mahoney was welcomed onto the Day’s team on April 12 and is replacing Joe Corey after Corey was elevated to president of Day’s Jewelers. She most recently worked for an independent jeweler in Ohio as a general manager and also spent over 20 years at Ultra-Diamonds in Chicago, serving as the district manager. As the vice president of store operations, Mahoney will oversee all eight of the brick-and-mortar stores across Maine and New Hampshire.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine is excited to announce several new additions to its team:

Baba Ly was named senior program director. As a club parent, he has firsthand experience of the impact the clubs have on young people and their families. Ly brings 10-plus years of nonprofit program and management experience.

Erin Giwer was also named senior program director. She has been with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine since 2014. Giwer has served as program director of the Portland clubhouse since 2018.

Haley Richardson is a new development coordinator. She joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine as the development coordinator in March. She was previously with the YMCA of Southern Maine. Richardson brings experience with donor research, capital campaigns and fundraising events.

Deirdre Clifford was named donor engagement and marketing manager. Clifford joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine in April and brings experience in nonprofit work with youth organizations as well as marketing experience in both the agency and nonprofit setting.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

CEI Ventures Inc. of Brunswick has added a new board member, Uche Osuji. Osuji is a managing director at Arctaris Impact Investors LLC, a privately held investment firm that invests in growth-oriented operating businesses and infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Prior to Arctaris, he worked in finance for 13 years with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., The Royal Bank of Scotland, and Bear Stearns. He held various positions in relationship management, corporate credit and portfolio management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Duke University and a master’s degree from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

Readiness Associates announced Lionel Derriey as the most recent addition to its advisory board. Derriey has dedicated his career to helping corporations identify latent financial opportunities and develop innovative strategies for growth by focusing on the most viable and profitable target markets. Most recently, Derriey served as director of Alesar Limited, a financial services company based in London, where he advised small and medium-size businesses on financing opportunities and strategic approaches. Prior roles include leadership positions with DFD Select Group, Charterhouse Bank, and Credit Suisse.

Anthony Jamison has been voted acting president of Main Street Bath, taking the place of Sally Johnstone, who stepped down from her role as president recently. Jamison, a Bath native who is also secretary of the Bath Rotary Club and a loss prevention specialist at Bath Savings Institution, was serving as vice president of MSB’s board of directors when Johnstone announced her resignation. A formal vote for president will take place in October, at the organization’s annual board of directors meeting.

HONORS & AWARDS

Mallory Arsenault, a member of the business insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the certified professional insurance agent (CPIA) designation from the American Insurance Marketing and Sales Society. The CPIA designation emphasizes critical skills in insurance underwriting, coverages marketing and client services. As an account manager based in the company’s Camden office, Arsenault works with business insurance clients across a variety of industries.

KinoTek Inc has announced that CEO Justin Hafner was named to the prestigious Front Office Sports Rising 25 Award, becoming the first Maine-based business leader to be chosen for this coveted award. Established in 2017, the Rising 25 Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in sports business, with over 500 nominations being received in the last year. Hafner co-founded KinoTek with the mission to make movement analysis mainstream. The company’s first product, Move.ly, will provide clinicians and patients with human movement data that enhances patient engagement and improves quality of care.

