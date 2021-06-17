SOCCER

Substitute Kevin De Bruyne set up one goal and scored the winner to give Belgium a 2-1 victory over Denmark in a European Championship game marked by an emotional tribute to Christian Eriksen in the first half.

De Bruyne came on after halftime for his first appearance since sustaining a facial fracture in the Champions League final and squared the ball for Thorgan Hazard to equalize in the 55th minute. He then scored in the 71st minute with a low shot from outside the area.

It was Denmark’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse during a game Saturday against Finland, and the hosts started at a furious pace at a raucous Parken Stadium. Yussuf Poulsen scored with a low shot inside the far post in only the second minute.

Players from both teams then halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for Denmark’s national team.

Eriksen remains in a nearby hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

The victory gives Belgium a spot in the round of 16. Denmark can still advance with a win over Russia on Monday if the Belgians beat Finland.

• Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored as the Netherlands comfortably beat Austria 2-0 in Amsterdam to advance to the round of 16.

Depay sent a penalty kick low into the corner in the 11th minute for his 27th goal in 66 international matches. Dumfries then scored his second goal of the tournament – following his late winner against Ukraine – in the 67th minute after an unselfish pass from PSV Eindhoven teammate Donyell Malen.

• Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored to give Ukraine a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia in Bucharest, Romania.

Yarmolenko netted from close range in the 29th minute after Oleksandr Karavaev’s flick from a corner. He then released Yaremchuk on the right flank in the 34th minute, and Yaremchuk sent a low shot past onrushing goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

GOLF

LPGA: Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open.

The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match fellow morning starters Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Rising star Rinus VeeKay was on a 75-mile training ride when he lost control of his bicycle, flew over the handlebars and landed so hard that he cracked his helmet and his left shoulder.

He said he twice nearly blacked out on the trail from the pain, and his trainer had to leave him to go to the main road and call an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital in Hobart, Indiana, where X-rays confirmed a broken collarbone.

VeeKay will miss Sunday’s race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, but told The Associated Press he’s determined to be back in the car at Mid-Ohio in two weeks.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Defensive lineman Jordan Willis of the San Francisco 49ers was suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Willis, 26, remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before beginning his suspension. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 25 following the 49ers’ Week 7 game against Indianapolis. The first game he’d be eligible to participate in is at Chicago on Halloween.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: A women’s version of the Tour de France will be held in 2022, with a start on Paris’ iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard after the conclusion of the men’s race, organizers announced.

The “Tour de France Femmes” aims to become a permanent fixture on the women’s world tour cycling calendar after various failed attempts in the past.

The route and length of the race were not immediately disclosed, but a video accompanying the launch said riders will “tackle the most challenging route” and “defy the most iconic climbs.”

It is scheduled to start on July 24, 2022.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »