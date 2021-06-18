We are pleased to announce the Eighth annual Best of the Midcoast contest.

Pick your favorite business in each of the categories below, complete the form, mail it, or fill out or online ballot by Friday, July 23 and you could be the lucky reader who wins a $100 gift card from a supporting local business!

Winning businesses will be revealed in a special pullout section published in the Friday, August 27 edition of the Times Record.

Rules:

1. Ballots must have at least 25 categories completed to be counted.

2. Ballots must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Ballots can be submitted via mail or online at timesrecord.com/bestofthemidcoast

3. Limit one entry per email.

4. “Voter” must be 18 years old and cannot be an employee of The Times Record or its parent media company Masthead Maine. Immediate family members of employees also are not eligible.

5. No purchase is necessary; if you would like to fill out a ballot without buying a paper you may do so online at timesrecord.com/bestofthemidcoast

6. The winner will be drawn at random from all eligible entries and will be notified via phone the week of July 26.

