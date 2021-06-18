Take a hike to celebrate beginning of summer solstice

Mark the beginning of summer with Loon Echo Land Trust’s annual Summer Solstice Hike on Bald Pate Mountain starting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 21, then join LELT Steward John Evans later in the week at 9 a.m. Friday, June 25. for another hike through the Peabody-Fitch Woods at the historic Narramissic farm in South Bridgton. Both events are free, but registration is required at loonecholandtrust.org.

LELT is also looking for help maintaining its trails so they will be safe for public use. Each work session will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and be fairly strenuous. Tools and training will be provided. Scheduled work days are Monday, June 21, at Tiger Hill Community Forest and Monday, June 28, at a place to be determined. For more information and to register visit the website.

Spaghetti dinner

Bridgton American Legion Post #67 is hosting a to-go spaghetti dinner Saturday, June 19. All are welcome to pick up a classic meal of spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert at the Bridgton Community Center between noon and 1:30 p.m. The cost of the meal is $8 per person and all proceeds will benefit Post #67. For more information, call 647-3116.

Painting classes

Learn the concepts and techniques of painting with acrylics with Gregory Bullard at the Bridgton Community Center this summer. Ten classes will be held on Fridays through the end of August and the cost is $10 per session. No prior experience is necessary; students at all skill levels are welcome and encouraged to attend. Bullard is an experienced art teacher with an MFA in painting from the Rhode Island School of Design. For more information and to sign up for the classes, contact the Community Center at 647-3116 or [email protected]

Track and field camp

A track and field summer day camp for boys and girls entering grades 1-7 will be offered from June 22 to July 2 at the Lake Region High School track complex. The camp will be taught by high school varsity track coach Mark Snow and members of the LRHS track team. Campers will learn various skills related to sprinting, endurance, throwing, jumping, relays and general fitness. The fee is pay-what-you-can. To learn more and to register, email Snow at [email protected]

Join the July 4 parade

The Bridgton Lions Club is looking for all those interested in joining the Bridgton Fourth of July parade. The theme of this year’s event is “Celebration.” The parade begins at noon at Hannaford and goes through town to the top of Main Hill. For further details and to sign up, call Bob McHatton at 647-4280 or email [email protected]

