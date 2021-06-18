Summerfest Committee welcomes this year’s grand marshal

The Windham Summerfest Committee has announced that Pat Moody will be this year’s grand marshal.

Moody is a lifelong Windham resident and a graduate of Windham High School. He has been dedicated to his community and working to help others since his early years as a Tiger Cub Scout.

“He has always had a servant’s heart,” said Barb Maurais, a member of the Summerfest Committee.

Moody was an original member of the Windham Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee that was formed in 2015, and served as its chairperson until spring 2020.

“Pat’s energy and enthusiasm for anything recreation-minded was contagious to other members of the committee,” said Parks & Recreation Department Director Linda Brooks.

He has also served on both of the committees that have been working with the ultimate goal of opening a community center in town.

“Pat Moody is the embodiment of a community leader,” said Capt. Ray Williams, who nominated him to be this year’s grand marshal.

Williams said Moody has been a Windham seventh grade basketball coach and a coach/mentor with the XL Portland Basketball program, an elite league that promotes mentoring, and not just in the sport of basketball.

Moody has used his position at AAA Maine to work with law enforcement to advocate for safer roads by educating people about seat belt usage, texting and driving, and the Slow Down/Move Over campaign.

Moody’s many connections to the community also include a T-shirt design with 04062 prominently displayed within a heart.

“That says it all about how he feels about Windham,” Brooks said.

Congratulations to Pat, this year’s Summerfest Grand Marshal. You truly deserve to be honored for your dedication to our town.

Historical society reopens

The Windham Historical Society announced it is once again welcoming the public on Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon.

Why not stop by and explore the Village Green? There are a number of buildings in place now and one of the members will be happy to give you a little tour. If you are interested in your ancestry, there are reference books you can browse through, or you can just enjoy looking around at some of the interesting artifacts on display. There are also history books about Windham for purchase, ranging in topic from the Gambo Gunpowder Mill to the Cumberland and Oxford Canal to pictorial looks at Windham in times gone by. For more information, call the society at 892-1433.

Bean supper

The Windham Veterans Association invites to you join them for a classic bean supper on Saturday, June 19, from 4:30 p.m. until the food runs out. The event takes place at the Windham Veteran’s Center, located in North Windham behind the Hannaford supermarket. Dinner will be served inside with an outdoor option available if the weather permits. The menu includes a variety of homemade baked beans, casseroles, salads, hot dogs and a wonderful assortment of delicious desserts. The price for the meal is $8 per person. This is a nice way to get out and about and do a little mingling with other members of the community.

Summer reading program

The Windham Public Library and Bangor Savings Bank are partnering this summer to offer a reading program entitled “Tails and Tales.” The program is open to children, teens and adults. The first adult program is at 6 p.m. June 30 via Zoom. Authors Robin Clifford Wood and Melanie Brooks will discuss Wood’s new memoir, “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine.” Adults are also eligible to participate in the 2021 Adult Summer Reading Challenge, which consists of five tasks running through Aug. 13. Complete all five and you have a chance to receive a gift certificate to either Bull Moose, Pat’s Pizza or Smitty’s Cinema. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908 ext. 5 or email librarian Ray Marcotte at [email protected]

Haley Pal can be contacted at [email protected]

