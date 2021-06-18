In response to syndicated Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle’s op-ed on tax laws (“Think twice about altering tax laws to soak the rich,” June 11, Page A13):

Leo Tolstoy asked this question: How much land does a man need? The ultimate answer was: Oh, about 6 feet by 6 feet by 3 feet.

I ask: How much money does a person need? $1 million? $2 million? $10 million? Let’s say $10 million: You get your $10 million. Buy what you need. Go where you want. The government gets the rest. Period.

You say you want to go into space – become an astronaut! $10 million is enough! Pay your taxes, Grover!

We need to fix the roads and bridges. We need to give the cops, the teachers and the armed services a raise! We need to feed the poor. We don’t need your private spaceship!

Give me a break!

Chris Queally
Scarborough

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles