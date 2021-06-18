In response to syndicated Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle’s op-ed on tax laws (“Think twice about altering tax laws to soak the rich,” June 11, Page A13):

Leo Tolstoy asked this question: How much land does a man need? The ultimate answer was: Oh, about 6 feet by 6 feet by 3 feet.

I ask: How much money does a person need? $1 million? $2 million? $10 million? Let’s say $10 million: You get your $10 million. Buy what you need. Go where you want. The government gets the rest. Period.

You say you want to go into space – become an astronaut! $10 million is enough! Pay your taxes, Grover!

We need to fix the roads and bridges. We need to give the cops, the teachers and the armed services a raise! We need to feed the poor. We don’t need your private spaceship!

Give me a break!

Chris Queally

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: