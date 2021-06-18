MONTREAL — Dominique Ducharme, the interim coach of the Montreal Canadiens, has been sent home and is isolating following COVID-19 testing irregularities.

The Canadiens canceled Ducharme’s pregame news conference Friday. The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game. The team says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before upsetting Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.

The Golden Knights have already seen this scenario play out in this postseason. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar missed a morning skate because of a COVID-19 testing irregularity. He was then cleared to coach in Game 6 of the second-round series against Vegas.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rod Brind’Amour never worried much about being able to reach a deal to remain coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. “It was just a matter of time, really,” Brind’Amour said Thursday as the team announced a three-year contract extension.

Hours later, Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year for guiding the Hurricanes to a third consecutive playoff appearance and finishing first in the Central Division. The extension and accolades come a little over a week since Carolina was eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round.

The 50-year-old Brind’Amour’s previous contract ran through this season, though the captain of Carolina’s 2006 Cup winner and owner Tom Dundon had made public comments in recent months indicating they expected to reach an agreement – with Brind’Amour saying in early May: “Everybody knows I’m a Hurricane.”

