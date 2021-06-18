MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NHL said Friday that Ducharme received a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, nine days after receiving his second vaccine dose. No other Canadiens players or members of the Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive.

Ducharme isolated immediately and Game 3 scheduled for Friday night in Montreal is set to be played as scheduled. It was not immediately clear who would run the Canadiens bench or how long Ducharme will be out.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup semifinal series after Montreal earned a split at Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division and upset Toronto and Winnipeg in the first two playoff rounds.

SELKE TROPHY: Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for the first time in his eight-year career.

Barkov was announced as the winner of the award Friday night before Vegas faced Montreal in Game 3 of their semifinal series. He was a finalist for the first time.

The 25-year-old Finn became just the fifth player in league history to win both the Selke and the Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct. He won the Lady Byng in 2019.

Boston center Patrice Bergeron and Vegas winger Mark Stone were the other finalists for the Selke, which is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

ADAMS AWARD: Rod Brind’Amour never worried much about being able to reach a deal to remain coach of the Carolina Hurricanes. “It was just a matter of time, really,” Brind’Amour said as the team announced a three-year contract extension.

Hours later, Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year for guiding the Hurricanes to a third consecutive playoff appearance and finishing first in the Central Division. The extension and accolades come a little over a week since Carolina was eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round.

The 50-year-old Brind’Amour’s previous contract ran through this season, though the captain of Carolina’s 2006 Cup winner and owner Tom Dundon had made public comments in recent months indicating they expected to reach an agreement – with Brind’Amour saying in early May: “Everybody knows I’m a Hurricane.”

