EUGENE, Ore. — Shelby Houlihan’s name has been taken off the updated start lists for the U.S. Olympic trials, meaning the American record holder does not have a place in the 1,500- or 5,000-meter preliminaries Friday.

Houlihan was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for trace amounts of the performance enhancer nandrolone. She says the substance entered her system after she ate a pork burrito. There are several examples of tainted meats causing positive tests.

USA Track and Field initially said Houlihan would be allowed to run until all her appeals were exhausted. Later, it said it would not allow any banned athlete to compete.

Houlihan could have appealed the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is based in Switzerland, to that country’s highest court.

As of noon in Eugene, however, no word of such a filing had been given, meaning her suspension remains in place.

“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, together with USATF, can confirm that we will adhere to the (international antidoping) code and any CAS decisions that govern athlete participation in sanctioned events,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said late Thursday.

Though USATF runs the Olympic trials, the USOPC has ultimate say on its rules and who it places on the Olympic team.

“Despite how frustrated people might be with the CAS decision, she is serving a sanction,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. “Under the rules, she’s not allowed to compete. It would be illegal for her to do so, unless a court orders differently.”

Houlihan would have been the favorite in both the 1,500 and 5,000. He absence from the 5,000 perhaps creates an opening for Sanford’s Rachel Schneider, who now is seeded fifth. She races Friday in the preliminary round, and 16 runners advance to Monday’s final.

Isaiah Harris of Lewiston and Mitchell Black of Brunswick are also scheduled to run Friday in the first round of the 800, and Ben True of North Yarmouth goes for an Olympic berth in the 10,000 late Friday night.

