A 36-year-old Portland cyclist was seriously injured Friday evening in a collision with a car on Washington Avenue.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near East Kidder Street, according to a statement from the Portland Police Department.

The injured man was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

The car was driven by a 50-year-old man from South Portland. No charges had been filed Friday night.

The busy road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstruction team investigated the crash.

Police were withholding the names of both men and all other information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous