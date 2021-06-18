SOCCER

EURO 2020: Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after having an operation. The federation previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.

“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.

The 29-year-old Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

A tribute was held for him during Denmark’s second game against Belgium on Thursday, when play stopped after 10 minutes for a minute’s applause in the stadium. The Danish federation said Eriksen went to see the team Friday at its training base in Helsingor, outside Copenhagen, and would then go home to spend time with his family.

”It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night,” Eriksen said in the tweet. “No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia.”

Denmark lost its first two games but still has a chance to advance to the round of 16 with a win over Russia in its final Group B game.

SWEDEN 1, SLOVAKIA 0: It always felt like a set piece would settle a tough-to-watch European Championship match between Sweden and Slovakia, and Emil Forsberg duly delivered. The Sweden midfielder converted a 77th-minute penalty Friday to give his team a 1-0 victory at Saint Petersburg (Russia) Stadium, putting the Swedes on the brink of the knockout stage.

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka brought down substitute Robin Quaison as the striker ran in on goal from Alexander Isak’s deft flick. Dubravka dived the correct way on Forsberg’s penalty but couldn’t keep it out.

Sweden has four points in Group E, and that could be enough to advance to the round of 16. Slovakia has three points after opening with a 2-1 victory over Poland.

U.S. MEN: Forward Jozy Altidore and goalkeeper Brad Guzan are on a preliminary 59-man United States roster for next month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Defender Reggie Cannon, and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Jackson Yueill are the only holdovers from the 23-man roster for the Nations League final four. Acosta was the only starter in the 3-2 win over Mexico on June 6. The roster was announced Friday and it lacks some of the best players in the U.S. It doesn’t include Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest, John Brooks, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent. They are being given time off ahead of preseasons with their European clubs and the start of World Cup qualifying on Sept. 2.

Guzan, 36, has 64 international appearances. He was Tim Howard’s backup at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and started at the 2016 Copa America. He has not played for the U.S. since a September 2019 exhibition against Uruguay. Altidore, 31, has 42 goals in 115 international appearances and also was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He last played for the U.S. in the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final.

TRACK AND FIELD

FOUR-YEAR BAN: Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period.

The South African missed one doping test in 2019 and had two failures in 2020 to file details where he could be found to give samples. The 2017 world champion’s four-year ban runs into December 2024, including the Tokyo Olympics next month and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The usual two-year ban for whereabouts violations was doubled because it was the 30-year-old Manyonga’s second doping case. He tested positive for methamphetamine and was banned in 2012 for 18 months.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen led the second practice for the French Grand Prix on Friday. The Red Bull driver narrowly headed off Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France.

After damaging a part of his front wing early in the afternoon session, Verstappen found the pace to finish only .008 ahead of Bottas and .253 clear of Hamilton. Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso was an impressive fourth for the French-owned Alpine team, which was formerly Renault, while Charles Leclerc was fifth for Ferrari.

NASCAR: Alex Bowman received a two-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports on Friday that celebrates NASCAR’s return to Nashville and sponsor Ally’s support of the first Cup Series race in the area in 37 years.

Bowman was extended through the 2023 season to align with Ally’s commitment to the No. 48 Chevrolet. The digital financial services company entered NASCAR in 2019 as sponsor for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Ally wanted Bowman to move into the car this season following Johnson’s move to IndyCar.

Bowman is in his sixth full season of Cup racing and his fourth with Hendrick. He has a career-high two wins so far this season and heads into Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway 11th in the standings.

