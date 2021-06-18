Even if a farm has regular hours, it’s always a good idea to call ahead. Hours can change because of the weather, and sometimes farms close their fields to picking to allow the berries to ripen.

BRADBURY MOUNTAIN BERRY FARM

429 Elmwood Road, Pownal, 207-688-4143, facebook.com/BradburyMountainFarm

When: Days and hours vary, but generally open 8:30 a.m. until noon midweek and weekends.

Cost: $3.15 per pound

What else: Containers provided at no charge.

DOLES ORCHARD

187 Doles Ridge Road, Limington, 207-793-4409, dolesorchard.com

When: Days open vary, hours are generally 7 a.m. to noon. The Facebook page is updated daily. This year, the farm is offering evening picking on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. Pick your strawberries, then listen to live music, and eat pizza and ice cream from food trucks.

Cost: $3.30 per pound

What else: Personal containers allowed, but also available for sale at the farm.

JORDAN’S FARM

21 Wells Road, Cape Elizabeth, 207-767-2740, jordansfarm.com

When: Opening daily Wednesday, weather permitting; hours vary. Check the farm’s website or Facebook page for updates.

Cost: $3.30 per pound

What else: Personal containers allowed, but also available at the farm. This year, look for a new program for kids called Strawberry Lane, starting soon, where children will be taught about strawberries and how to pick them. Check the farm’s website for more information.

MAXWELL’S FARM

Two Lights Road and Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, strawberry hotline: 207-799-3383, maxwellsfarm.com

Maxwell’s U-pick operation rotates between two strawberry fields – one on Two Lights Road and one on Bowery Beach Road (Route 77), between the Inn by the Sea and the entrance to Crescent Beach State Park. The field that’s open is marked with red and green signs.

When: Open now, though hours vary, so call the strawberry hotline. Maxwell’s is always closed on Sundays.

Cost: $3.30 per pound

What else: Personal containers are not allowed unless they are Maxwell’s containers from a previous season.

PATTEN’S FARM

269 County Road, Gorham, strawberry hotline: 207-839-2941, pattensberryfarm.com

When: Opening for picking Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., same hours Saturday; days and hours will vary, call hotline

Cost: $3.30 per pound

What else: Personal containers allowed, but available at farm as well.

PINELAND FARMS (Gillespie Farms)

752 Mayall Road, New Gloucester, 207-657-2877, pinelandfarms.org

When: Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Cost: $3.25 per pound (20 percent senior discount on Wednesdays)

What else: Free containers provided. Rides are available out to the field.

SPILLER FARM

85 Spiller Farm Lane, Wells (look for the yellow U-pick sign on Route 9A), 207-985-2575, spillerfarm.com

When: Generally 8-11 a.m. daily. Some days the farm stays open into midafternoon.

Cost: $3.25 per pound (cash only)

What else: Personal containers allowed, or buy them at the farm.

