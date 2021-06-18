Even if a farm has regular hours, it’s always a good idea to call ahead. Hours can change because of the weather, and sometimes farms close their fields to picking to allow the berries to ripen.
BRADBURY MOUNTAIN BERRY FARM
429 Elmwood Road, Pownal, 207-688-4143, facebook.com/BradburyMountainFarm
When: Days and hours vary, but generally open 8:30 a.m. until noon midweek and weekends.
Cost: $3.15 per pound
What else: Containers provided at no charge.
DOLES ORCHARD
187 Doles Ridge Road, Limington, 207-793-4409, dolesorchard.com
When: Days open vary, hours are generally 7 a.m. to noon. The Facebook page is updated daily. This year, the farm is offering evening picking on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. Pick your strawberries, then listen to live music, and eat pizza and ice cream from food trucks.
Cost: $3.30 per pound
What else: Personal containers allowed, but also available for sale at the farm.
JORDAN’S FARM
21 Wells Road, Cape Elizabeth, 207-767-2740, jordansfarm.com
When: Opening daily Wednesday, weather permitting; hours vary. Check the farm’s website or Facebook page for updates.
Cost: $3.30 per pound
What else: Personal containers allowed, but also available at the farm. This year, look for a new program for kids called Strawberry Lane, starting soon, where children will be taught about strawberries and how to pick them. Check the farm’s website for more information.
MAXWELL’S FARM
Two Lights Road and Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, strawberry hotline: 207-799-3383, maxwellsfarm.com
Maxwell’s U-pick operation rotates between two strawberry fields – one on Two Lights Road and one on Bowery Beach Road (Route 77), between the Inn by the Sea and the entrance to Crescent Beach State Park. The field that’s open is marked with red and green signs.
When: Open now, though hours vary, so call the strawberry hotline. Maxwell’s is always closed on Sundays.
Cost: $3.30 per pound
What else: Personal containers are not allowed unless they are Maxwell’s containers from a previous season.
PATTEN’S FARM
269 County Road, Gorham, strawberry hotline: 207-839-2941, pattensberryfarm.com
When: Opening for picking Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., same hours Saturday; days and hours will vary, call hotline
Cost: $3.30 per pound
What else: Personal containers allowed, but available at farm as well.
PINELAND FARMS (Gillespie Farms)
752 Mayall Road, New Gloucester, 207-657-2877, pinelandfarms.org
When: Open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily
Cost: $3.25 per pound (20 percent senior discount on Wednesdays)
What else: Free containers provided. Rides are available out to the field.
SPILLER FARM
85 Spiller Farm Lane, Wells (look for the yellow U-pick sign on Route 9A), 207-985-2575, spillerfarm.com
When: Generally 8-11 a.m. daily. Some days the farm stays open into midafternoon.
Cost: $3.25 per pound (cash only)
What else: Personal containers allowed, or buy them at the farm.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Meeting House Farm wants to allow farmstead on property in Scarborough
-
Times Record
Wiscasset Art Walk offers Picnics-to-Go, pop-up bistro
-
Scarborough Leader
Ecomaine tagging program to reduce contamination is expanding
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: Strawberries still reign supreme
-
The Forecaster
Sande’s Picks: Street food is tasty business
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.