STANDISH — Richard Gilboy drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift South Portland High to a 3-2 victory over Bangor in the Class A championship game at Mahaney Diamond at St. Joseph’s College.

The championship is the first since 1952 for the Riots, who were the sixth seed in the South region and finished 16-5.

Frank Tierney reached with one out in the bottom of the seventh by reaching on a throwing error on his bunt. Bradley McMains followed with a double, putting runners on second and third, and Connor Dobson was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Gilboy, who drove in the game’s first run in the first inning, worked a full count before drawing ball four from Bangor pitcher Brad McLaughlin.

After Tierney touched home plate, the Riots stormed out of the dugout and then celebrated by jumping into their fans gathered along the left field line.

Bangor, which defeated South Portland in the 2015 state title game, finished 14-7.

South Portland scored first, when Gilboy doubled in McMains in the bottom of the first. The Rams avoided further damage by turning a nifty 5-4-3 double play.

Bangor threatened in the top of the second, but South Portland left fielder threw Keegan Cyr out at the plate for the second out. Cyr was on second and tried to score on a line drive single to left by Max Clark.

The Rams tied it without a hit in the top of the fourth. Cyr reached on an infield throwing error and was sacrificed to second. He moved to third on a groundout to second and then scored two pitches later on a wild pitch.

The Riots came right back in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. With two outs, Ryan Thurber doubled into the left-center field gap. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Andrew Heffernan.

Bangor tied it once again in the top of the fifth but lost a chance for more. Ryan Howard led off with a single and would eventually score on an infield error. With runners on second and third, Matt Holmes struck out, the ball squirting away from Riots catcher Noah Dreifus.

He picked it up and threw Holmes out at first. Ben Caron broke for home and was thrown out by first baseman Gilboy, with the pitcher, Nolan Hobbs, slapping down the tag.

This story will be updated. Photos to come.

