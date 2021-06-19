Sam Whipple scored four of his five goals in the first half as top-seeded Waynflete cruised past No. 2 Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon, 17-5, in the Class C boys’ lacrosse state championship game Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
Whipple, a senior, scored twice in the opening four minutes as the Flyers (14-1) built a 5-0 lead through one quarter, then added two more in the second to help push the advantage to 9-0.
Oak Hill (13-1) was denied in its bid for its first state championship.
Nine players scored for the Flyers (14-1), who lost only to Class A Berwick Academy this spring.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Auburn man wounded after shots are fired into crowd from vehicle
-
Nation & World
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91
-
Varsity Maine
Softball: Skowhegan breaks through late to win Class A title
-
Sports
Hendrick trio sets pace in NASCAR return to Nashville Superspeedway
-
Local & State
Portland celebrates Juneteenth as a federal holiday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.