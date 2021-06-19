Sam Whipple scored four of his five goals in the first half as top-seeded Waynflete cruised past No. 2 Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon, 17-5, in the Class C boys’ lacrosse state championship game Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Whipple, a senior, scored twice in the opening four minutes as the Flyers (14-1) built a 5-0 lead through one quarter, then added two more in the second to help push the advantage to 9-0.

Oak Hill (13-1) was denied in its bid for its first state championship.

Nine players scored for the Flyers (14-1), who lost only to Class A Berwick Academy this spring.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles