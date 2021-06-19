Sam Whipple scored four of his five goals in the first half as top-seeded Waynflete cruised past No. 2 Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon, 17-5, in the Class C boys’ lacrosse state championship game Saturday afternoon at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Whipple, a senior, scored twice in the opening four minutes as the Flyers (14-1) built a 5-0 lead through one quarter, then added two more in the second to help push the advantage to 9-0.

Oak Hill (13-1) was denied in its bid for its first state championship.

Nine players scored for the Flyers (14-1), who lost only to Class A Berwick Academy this spring.

This story will be updated.

