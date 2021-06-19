Defending champion Yarmouth High kept the pressure on and that led to a Class B boys’ lacrosse state championship on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.
The sixth-seeded Clippers (10-6), a program used to playing for state titles, never trailed but couldn’t shake first-time finalist and fourth-seeded Marshwood (12-4) until late in the second half when they opened up a five-goal lead en route to a 13-10 victory.
Peter Psyhogoes led the Clippers with five goals. His fourth goal broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter. Marshwood had scored the first two goals of the quarter from Sean Maguire and Kevin Couglar.
Steve Fulton (with 24.3 seconds left in the third), Max Then, Aksel Yeo and Psyhogeos again pushed the lead to 12-7.
It was Yarmouth’s fifth state title in its 13th championship game appearance.
Declan Fitzgerald scored four goals for Marshwood, which fell behind 2-0 early but created ties at 2-2, 4-4, 5-5 and finally 7-7.
This story will be updated. Photos to come.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Bogdanovic uncertain for Hawks in Game 7 against 76ers
-
Varsity Maine
Baseball: South Portland wins first state championship since 1952
-
Politics
Democrats see springboard for health care in high court win
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ lacrosse: Yarmouth pulls away from Marshwood, wins Class B title
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Hungary pulls off surprise 1-1 tie with France in Euro 2020
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.