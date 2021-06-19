Defending champion Yarmouth High kept the pressure on and that led to a Class B boys’ lacrosse state championship on Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

The sixth-seeded Clippers (10-6), a program used to playing for state titles, never trailed but couldn’t shake first-time finalist and fourth-seeded Marshwood (12-4) until late in the second half when they opened up a five-goal lead en route to a 13-10 victory.

Peter Psyhogoes led the Clippers with five goals. His fourth goal broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter. Marshwood had scored the first two goals of the quarter from Sean Maguire and Kevin Couglar.

Steve Fulton (with 24.3 seconds left in the third), Max Then, Aksel Yeo and Psyhogeos again pushed the lead to 12-7.

It was Yarmouth’s fifth state title in its 13th championship game appearance.

Declan Fitzgerald scored four goals for Marshwood, which fell behind 2-0 early but created ties at 2-2, 4-4, 5-5 and finally 7-7.

This story will be updated. Photos to come.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »