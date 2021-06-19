Senior Annie Lowenstein tallied her 100th career goal at a time when Yarmouth needed it most, as the top-seeded Clippers threw off a scare from No. 2 Greely on the way to a 13-8 victory Saturday morning in the Class B girls’ lacrosse state championship at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Greely (12-4) was appearing in the state title game for the first time since 2000 and had pulled within 8-7 midway through the second half. Lowenstein won the ensuing draw and scored from free position to make it 9-7 and set off a five-goal Yarmouth flurry.

The Clippers (14-1) had lost in their previous four appearances in the state championship game. Junior Katelyn D’Appolonia and freshman Aine Powers each scored four times for Yarmouth. Lowenstein and senior Natalie Teare each scored twice and sophomore Annie Bergeron once.

Junior goalie Juliet Meas made seven saves.

For Greely, senior Sam Goldburg had three goals and classmate Elsa Dean-Muncie two. Senior Abby Taylor and sophomores Lauren Dennen and Charlotte Taylor each added one.

Yarmouth beat Greely twice in the regular season and led 7-4 at intermission after Greely had closed to within one at 5-4. The Rangers stayed close for the first 10 minutes of the second half, closing to 7-6 and 8-7, but the tying goal proved elusive.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous