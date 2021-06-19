FALMOUTH CC

Stableford — Individual: Ryan Hiebert, 45 points; Jeff Cole, 44; Jeff Dougherty, 41; Adam Laite, 41; Eric Peters, 40; Joe Mangone, 40; Michael Graef, 37; Joshua Hansen, 37; Nicholas Wescott, 37. Team: Ryan Hiebert/Adam Laite, 86; Dan Quinlan/Joe Mangone, 74; Eric Peters/Mike Phelps, 73; Jeff Cole/Scott Kehoe (bd), 73; Christopher Wirth/Joshua Hansen, 70; Steve Lycette/Nicholas Wescott, 70.

POLAND SPRING RESORT

ABCD Scramble: Peter Leighton/Alex Hutcheon/Dennis Verrill/Cindy Halliday, 59; Gordon Ross/William Durkin/Sylvia Leblanc, 62; Mike Labbe/Greg Gagnier/Sandi Piper/Joanne Conley, 63; Larry Ross/Leesa Smith/Linda Charpentier/Dot Meagher, 64; Marc Lasky/Roger Charpentier/Adrienne Lasky/Diane Gagnier, 65; Steven Piper/Gordon Smith/Earl Sasser/Diane Jordan, 65; Allen Gendreau/Topper West/Jill Ross/Lynne Durkin, 65; Rick Meagher/Stan Tetenman/Don Jalbert/Howard Reben, 66; Carmen Evrard/Gil Poliquin/Alan Keene/Diana Poliquin, 68.

PORTLAND CC

Men’s Partner Wheel — Gross: Curt Jordan/Steve Tsujiura, 68; Bill Faucher/Dan Smith, 70. Net: Parker Howard/Jason Viola, 62; Steve Tsujiura/David Hanson, 62.

Class A — Gross: Curt Jordan, 73. Net: Steve Tsujiura, 70; Bill Faucher, 72.

Class B — Gross: Joe Bruno, 80. Net: Bill Ervin, 70; Mike Caron, 70.

Class C — Gross: Jon Piper, 84. Net: James True, 70; Paul DuPerre, 70.

Ladies’ Stableford: Meryl Poulin, 41; Taylor Noonan, 38; Kristin Kannegieser, 38; Stephanie Haddad, 37; Susan Stowell, 35.

PURPOODOCK CLUB

Two-Ball Wheel — Gross: Rick Robichaud/Jim Harvey, 69; Brian Day/Jonathan Brogan, 70; Marty Doherty/Jonathan Brogan, 70; Mark Pettingill/Steve Spencer, 70; Jimmy Todsanit/Ron Kelton Jr., 70. Net: Mark Pettingill/Bill Staszko, 57; Terry Murray/Joe Bustard, 58.

Skins — Gross (all birdies): Ron Eubanks, #3; Jim Harvey, #8; John Downing, #11; Chris Bowring, #15. Net (all eagles unless noted): Bill Staszko, #7; Jim Harvey, #8; John Downing, #11; Mark Goldstei, double eagle, #14; Chris Bowring, #15; Ron Kelton Sr., #16; Bob Murray #18.

Women’s President’s Cup — Champion: Nancy Thompson. Runner-up: Marla LeBlanc

Women — Gross: Peg Hillman, 86. Net: Nancy Thompson, 95-74.

RIVERSIDE GC

Two-Person Stableford — Blind Draw — Front: Dennis Fasulo( 21)/Chris Liptrot (20) 41; Chris Hayward (23)/Chris Nappi (16) 39; Jay Plourd (18)/Dan Feder (20) 38; Pat Chisholm (17)/Ken Matthews (20) 37; Bill Sargent (18)/Bob Werner (18) 36. Back: Pat Donahue (22)/Anthony Menario(18) 40; Robbie Lee (20)/Bill Sargent (19) 39; Chris Bailey (18)/Will Flagg (20) 38; Gary Grimaldi (19)/Ken Matthews (18) 37; Eric Hayward (18)/Joe Nappi (18) 36 (mc).

Two-Ball — First Flight — Gross: Will Flagg/Chris Liptrot, 68; Tom Foley/Mike Lee, 69. Net: Matt Davis/Chris Liptrot, 65; Fred Fasulo/Lester McKenzie 66 (mc). Second Flight — Gross: Will Flagg/Danny Corriveau 73 (mc); Ryan LaPierre/George Blaisdell 73 (mc). Net: Rick Blanchard/Bill Sargent, 61; George Blaisdell/George Milliken, 62.

Individual Stableford — First Flight: Fred Fasulo, 36; Will Flagg, 35; Dave Niles 34 (mc); Jay Plourd, 34 (mc). Second Flight: Rick Blanchard, 39; Ken Matthews, 48; Dan Feder, 36;Lester McKenzie, 35 (mc). Third Flight: George Blaisdell, 41;Pat Donahue, 38 (mc);Robbie Lee, 38; Bill Sargent, 37.

Skins — Gross: Andy McInnis, #1 (eagle); Josh Fournelle, #3; Matt Davis, #10 (eagle); Rick Blanchard, #13; Richie Greenwood, #15. Net: Ned Brooks, #2; Pat Chisholm, #5; Charles Young, #8; Dan Feder, #14, #6.

VAL HALLA GC

Flight 1 — Gross: Mike Steinberg, 68; Tony Polito, 75; Jay Burrell, 78. Quota: Jon Campbell, +6 ;John Mollica, +3; Phil Ingraham, +2

Flight 2 — Gross: Greg Leighton, 77; Steve Quigley, 82; Dick McLain, 84. Quota: Ron Murray, +3; George Seamans, +3; Pat Thornton, +2

Flight 3 — Gross: Dan Garneau, 88; Tom Bachelder, 90; John Zappia, 97. Quota: ill Putnam, +3; Tim Matthews, +1; Jim Kelly, -1

Ladies Flight — Gross: Erin Leland, 81; Sally Williams, 86; Kristin Cirbus, 86. Quota: Paula Smith, +3; Judy Ingraham, -1

Pins — 3rd hole: Mike Steinberg, 9 feet-1 inch, Phil Ingraham, 13-2. 8th: George Seamans, 7-11; Erin Leland, 24-10. 11th: Phil Ingraham, 1-5; Steve Quigley, 4-3. 17th: Dan Garneau, 4-8; Greg Leighton, 7-9.