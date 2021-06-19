ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks may be without their top 3-point shooter with their season on the line.

Bogdan Bogdanovic’s status is uncertain for Sunday night’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series at Philadelphia due to a knee injury.

Bogdanovic left Friday night’s 104-99 home loss to the 76ers in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness and did not return.

Coach Nate McMillan said Saturday the soreness is not related to the fracture in the same knee which forced Bogdanovic to miss 25 games early in the season.

Asked if he is optimistic Bogdanovic can return for the decisive game of the series, McMillan said “I really don’t know or have an answer to that question. … We’ll see how he feels later today and tomorrow.”

Bogdanovic struggled before leaving Friday night’s game. He made only 3 of 11 shots and scored only seven points. After scoring 22 points in Game 4, he managed only six points in Wednesday night’s Game 5 win.

