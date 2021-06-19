SOCCER

EURO 2020: France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday in Budapest.

Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow full crowds. They went wild when Attila Fiola gave the home team the lead.

Latching onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, Fiola burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner. Some flares were lit and Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had to remove paper thrown from the stands which landed in his penalty area.

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both missed good chances before Hungary’s goal. Given the quality of their opponents, Hungary’s draw was more like a victory and Gulacsi pumped his fists as the crowd gave the players a massive ovation.

TENNIS

QUEENS CLUB: Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini has already beaten two British opponents this week, and he’ll face another one in the Queen’s Club final after he and Cameron Norrie advanced in straight sets on Saturday.

Ninth-ranked Berrettini defeated 22nd-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and the Italian has yet to drop a set after eliminating British players Andy Murray and Dan Evans. Norrie reached the final by beating second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3.

Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals by beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4 earlier Saturday after their match was suspended Friday night for bad light after the first set.

Berrettini has gone 30 consecutive service games without being broken.

BIRMINGHAM: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur pulled double duty to reach the final at the Birmingham grass-court tournament, winning twice on Saturday after a washout the day before. The Tunisian eliminated home favorite Heather Watson, who earlier in the day became the first British woman since 1992 to reach the semifinals in Birmingham.

Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0. In the final, Jabeur will face CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States or fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The four quarterfinals were rained out Friday.

Watson advanced to the semifinals by upsetting third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2. The last British woman to reach the semifinals was Jo Durie in 1992.

Vandeweghe reached the last four by defeating eighth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4. Kasatkina topped another Czech, Tereza Martincova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen won his second pole of the season and put his Red Bull in front of Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton for the start the French Grand Prix. Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 29.990 seconds around the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France to grab the top starting spot before Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line at the end of Saturday’s qualifying session.

Bottas jumped to second when he crossed the line, but Hamilton completed his lap right behind Bottas and bumped his teammate down a spot. Sergio Perez was fourth for Red Bull as the top four qualifiers all ran at the rear of the pack before completing their final flying laps as the session expired.

Carlos Sainz was fifth for Ferrari and followed by Pierre Gasly for AlphaTauri and Charles Leclerc in seventh for Ferrari. McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were eighth and 10th, respectively, separated by Fernando Alonso in ninth for Alpine.

GOLF

BRITISH OPEN FANS: The British Open will admit up to 32,000 fans each day for next month’s tournament at Royal St. George’s, the R&A said Saturday. The figure was announced after the R&A confirmed the Open would be included in the government’s plan to allow some events, like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, to take place with higher capacities than otherwise permitted under coronavirus rules.

“As a result, we can now confirm that we will be able to welcome up to 32,000 fans on each championship day of the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s and that this will include those existing ticket-holders and hospitality guests who have already purchased tickets,” the R&A said in a statement.

Golf’s oldest championship is scheduled for July 15-18. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Capacity is usually about 40,000 per day at Royal St. George’s.

