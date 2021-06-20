The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines reducing the need for masks and distancing for those who are vaccinated are good news. They confirm the vaccines’ effectiveness and nudge us toward normalcy. But without an enforcement mechanism, they’re insufficient.
The problem is that a large segment of the population has demonstrated disdain for others’ health and a disregard for honesty. These people will surely lie about their status or be emboldened to aggressively continue their resistance to health measures.
These unvaccinated liars and resisters will extend the pandemic. That extension will put at risk innocents who cannot be vaccinated. It will prolong the economic drag. And it could give the virus time to mutate to evade the vaccines, returning us to square one.
For these reasons, I support vaccine passports. I’ll support politicians who push for them. And I’ll favor businesses that require them.
David Kull
Portland
