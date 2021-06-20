NEW YORK — The New York Yankees turned their record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman in a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Gary Sánchez spoiled Sean Manaea’s gem with a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning, and Jonathan Loaisiga (7-2) and Lucas Luetge turned a 2-1 lead over to Chapman in the ninth.

A night after reaching 103.4 mph during his 15th save – his fastest pitch on a strikeout since the 2017 AL wild-card game – Chapman walked Jed Lowrie and Chad Pinder on nine pitches, topping out at 98 mph.

He was visited by an athletic trainer for a fingernail issue on his pitching hand but stayed in the game to face Sean Murphy, who drilled the second pitch of the at-bat right at third baseman Gio Urshela.

Urshela stepped on third and whizzed the ball to DJ LeMahieu, and the second baseman relayed the ball to first to get Murphy by a step.

New York also turned a triple play Thursday in Buffalo against the Blue Jays and also had one May 21 against the Chicago White Sox. The storied franchise had never turned more than one triple play in a season and tied a major league record for most in a season, last accomplished by the 2016 Chicago White Sox.

BLUE JAYS 7, ORIOLES 4: Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and Toronto to a win in Baltimore.

Toronto, which snapped a five-game skid by erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday on the way to a 10-7 victory, won in less stressful fashion in the series finale. The Blue Jays claimed their first set since sweeping two games from Miami on June 1-2.

Trey Mancini homered twice for Baltimore, which has dropped 10 of its last 11 and is an American League-worst 23-48.

Ryu (6-4) breezed through seven innings aside from Mancini’s solo shot in the first. Ryu gave up three hits and walked one while striking out four and retiring 17 of the last 18 batters he faced.

Ryu is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts against Baltimore since joining the Blue Jays last season.

TWINS 4, RANGERS 2: Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck, Kenta Maeda earned his first win since May 3 and Minnesota beat reeling Texas for its fourth straight win, in Arlington, Texas.

The Twins matched their longest winning streak of the season. Minnesota slugger Nelson Cruz exited with neck tightness after singling in the first inning and striking out on three pitches in the third.

The Rangers have lost six straight, equaling their longest skid of the season. They’ve dropped 19 of their last 22 games to fall 21 games under .500, their most since the end of the 2018 season (67-95).

Buxton, who returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 39 games with a strained right hip, hit his first home run since May 4. He connected eight pitches into the game, tagging Dane Dunning (2-6) after Luis Arraez led off with a single.

ASTROS 8, WHITE SOX 2: Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros to a home win for their seventh straight win.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. He went 76-63 in seven seasons with the Astros and left after the 2019 season to sign a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago.

Keuchel (6-2) tied a season high by allowing six runs – three earned – in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. He gave up seven hits and four walks, leaving after throwing 41 pitches in the third.

He was given a video tribute Thursday during the series opener, and the crowd 39,821 gave him a standing ovation when he came out Sunday,.

NATIONAL LEAUE

CARDINALS 9, BRAVES 1: Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter, sending visiting St. Louis over Atlanta in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer off Bryse Wilson in the first and Paul Goldschmidt added a three-run shot off Josh Tomlin in the fifth of the seven-inning game.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (5-5) didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Freddie Freeman singled.

NATIONALS 5, METS 2: Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading Washington over New to take three of four in the series in Washington.

Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in a 10-game span, increasing his total to 18 this season with his first career three homer-game. Moved in the leadoff spot on June 12, Schwarber had four RBIs for the second straight game.

He hit a 2-0 fastball from Taijuan Walker (6-3) for his fourth leadoff home run this season, capped an eight-pitch at-bat starting the fifth by homering on a sinker for a 3-1 lead, then hit an 0-1 slider from Jeurys Familia for a two-run homer into the Mets’ bullpen in left field in the seventh.

CUBS 2, MARLINS 0: Alec Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and Chicago bounced back from two lopsided losses to win at home and avoid a sweep.

Outscored 21-3 in the previous two days at Wrigley Field, the Cubs squeezed out the win despite managing just four hits. They also extended their season-high streak of scoring no more than three runs to eight games.

But Chicago came out on top thanks to a solid start by Mills (3-1) and a perfect performance by the bullpen.

Marlins rookie Zach Thompson (1-2) took the hard-luck loss after holding the held the Cubs to one unearned run over four no-hit innings.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 2, PIRATES 1: Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping Cleveland win in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10.

The lefty-swinging Naylor sent the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve to right, driving in Eddie Rosario to break a 1-all tie.

The hit came after Pirates manager Derek Shelton pulled starter JT Brubaker (4-6) with two out in the seventh. The right-handed Brubaker threw just 76 pitches, gave up three hits and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts.

