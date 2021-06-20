BASEBALL

Yoel Romero highlighted a four-run third inning with a tie-breaking two-run double, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies got home runs from Carlos Cortes, Mark Vientos and Hayden Senger as they avoided a series sweep by the Portland Sea Dogs with a 7-2 win Sunday afternoon in Binghamton, New York.

The Sea Dogs scored in the first inning on Devlin Granberg’s double that drove in Triston Casas. Ronaldo Hernandez belted his sixth home run of the season in the ninth.

Andrew Politi took the loss, allowing five runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Portland returns home for a six-game series that starts Tuesday against the Somerset Patriots – the new Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Alex Palou sailed past Josef Newgarden with two laps remaining to win at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and reclaim the IndyCar points lead as Team Penske lost its third consecutive race because of a late caution.

Newgarden started from the pole and led 32 of the 55 laps until Ed Jones’ spin brought out the yellow with four to go. Newgarden got a good jump on the restart, but Palou dipped left and sped around him for the lead.

Newgarden appeared to have a mechanical problem and plummeted to a 21st-place finish. He’s led 99 of 125 laps in the last two races but was denied a win a week ago in Detroit when Pato O’Ward ran him down following another late restart.

Palou won by 1.9106 seconds over Colton Herta.

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 points.

Verstappen used the DRS system to catch Hamilton on Lap 52 and pass him on the inside before zooming off to clinch his third win of the season and 13th of his career. A bonus point for the fastest lap made it a great day for Red Bull, which had never beaten Mercedes on the Paul Ricard circuit in southern France.

Verstappen has 131 points to Hamilton’s 119 after seven races.

GOLF

LPGA: Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner this season, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.

SOCCER

EURO 2020: Matteo Pessina scored the only goal and Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory at home against Wales.

Pessina redirected a free kick from Marco Verratti into the net late in the first half.

Italy, which won its opening two matches 3-0, finished Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales came second with four points and qualified for the last 16 at only its second European Championship. The Welsh reached the semifinals at Euro 2016.

• Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, and a likely place in the round of 16.

Winger Steven Zuber assisted all three Switzerland goals, with Haris Seferovic getting the first and Shaqiri putting in the next two.

Switzerland finished third in Group A and will likely qualify as one of the four best third-place teams.

WORLD CUP: Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government has announced.

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament.

Qatar has recorded 585 deaths and 220,800 cases during the pandemic. The Middle East’s first World Cup is due to start Nov. 21, 2022.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Big-serving Matteo Berrettini dropped a set for the first time in the tournament before going on to beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the final of the grass-court event in London.

HALLE OPEN: Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final in Halle, Germany, for his first ATP 500 title.

GERMAN OPEN: Qualifier Liudmila Samsonova completed a remarkable week by beating Belinda Bencic 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the grass-count tournament in Berlin.

The 106th-ranked Russian came through two rounds of qualifying and pulled off major upsets on her way as she ousted two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal after eliminating two former Grand Slam finalists, Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova, in earlier rounds.

VIKING CLASSIC: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the final in Birmingham, England.

Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

