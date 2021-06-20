These golfers are expected to compete in the Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club. All 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour statistics are through June 13.

GREYSON SIGG

Age: 26

Turned pro: 2017

From: Augusta, Georgia

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 3rd

Career Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1

Snapshot: Sigg has clinched a PGA Tour card for next season. In his first 28 Korn Ferry events, he made the cut 24 times with nine top 10s – including a win on May 16 in Knoxville. The 5-foot-7 former University of Georgia player grew up attending The Masters. His scoring average of 69.09 trails only Will Zalatoris on the Korn Ferry Tour. He was regular on Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada in 2017-19.

TAYLOR PENDRITH

Age: 30

Turned pro: 2014

From: Richmond Hill, Ontario

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 5th

Career KFT wins: 0

Snapshot: He is well over the 1,700-point fail safe mark to earn a PGA Tour card for 2021-22 season. Has placed second four times on the Korn Ferry Tour this season with 17 top-25 finishes. Was a two-time winner on the Mackenzie Tour-Canada in 2019. One of bigger hitters on KFT (319 yards per drive).

PAUL BARJON

Age: 28

Turned pro: 2016

From: Dumbea, New Caledonia

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 8th

Career KFT wins: 1

Snapshot: Picked up his first career Korn Ferry Tour win May 2 in Hunstville, Alabama, in a playoff. Has placed second three times this season. Made 20 starts in 2017 KFT season. In 2019, he was leading money winner (with two wins) on Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. Played at Texas Christian.

LEE HODGES

Age: 26

Turned pro: 2018

From: Huntsville, Alabama

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 9th

Career KFT wins: 1

Snapshot: His Korn Ferry Tour win came in the 2020 regular-season finale in Oregon, worth $144,000 and trip to U.S. Open (where he did not make cut). Now in his second full season on KFT, Hodges was No. 73 in 2019 with two top-10s. His 69.12 scoring average ranks fifth on the tour. He surpassed the 1,700 point mark on June 13 to assure a tour card.

CHAD RAMEY

Age: 28

Turned pro: 2014

From: Fulton, Mississippi

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 10th

Career KFT wins: 0

Snapshot: Still looking for his first professional win, Ramey has finished second and third (twice) this season. Attended Mississippi State. One of most accurate Korn Ferry Tour’s drivers, he has 16 top-25s, eight top-10s and has made the cut in 31 of 34 starts this season. Has not missed a cut since August 2020. After a tie for 52nd on June 13, he was just four points shy of the fail-safe 1,700 mark.

BRANDON WU

Age: 24

Turned pro: 2019

From: Fremont, California

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 11th

Career KFT wins: 1

Snapshot: Wu won the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, worth $180,000. He has made nine PGA Tour starts since 2020. He has seven top 10s with two second-place finishes in his 19 KFT events this season. His 69.11 score average is 3rd on KFT. Went to prep school at Deerfield (Massachusetts) Academy and played at Stanford.

ADAM SVENSSON

Age: 27

Turned pro: 2015

From: Surrey, British Columbia

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 12th

Career KFT wins: 2

Snapshot: He won the Korn Ferry Tour event in Savannah, Georgia, in March, shooting final round 66 and beating Max McGreevy in a playoff. First career win came in 2018 (Bahamas) when he was 14th on KFT money list. On PGA Tour in 2019 he had three top-25 finishes. Ranks sixth in KFT driving accuracy, 10th in greens hit in regulation.

NICK HARDY

Age: 25

Turned pro: 2018

From: Northbrook, Illinois

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 14th

Career KFT wins: 0

Snapshot: Ranks third on tour in both scoring average (69.11) and greens in regulation. In first full season on Korn Ferry Tour, he is in strong position to qualify for PGA Tour. Has made the cut in 29 of 33 starts this season, finishing fourth and tied for fifth (twice) in his last three starts. He was a two-time Big Ten champ and 2018 All-American at Illinois. At 19, he finished tied for 52nd at U.S. Open as amateur.

CAMERON YOUNG

Age: 24

Turned pro: 2018

From: Scarborough, New York

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 15th

Career KFT wins: 2

Snapshot: Young has made a remarkable rise in the past year. As a Monday qualifier, he finished tied for 11th in his first Korn Ferry Tour start last August. Then he ran off three more top 20s, including a tie for second, to get Special Temporary Status. With back-to-back wins on May 23 and May 30, he vaulted from 70th to 13th on the points list.

JARED WOLFE

Age: 33

Turned pro: 2010

From: Louisville, Kentucky

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 16th

Career KFT wins: 2

Snapshot: He won twice in 2020 – before and after the pandemic shut down the tour. He is enjoying best season as pro but has stalled a bit since early May. First qualified for Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. He has bounced between the KFT, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada. Has three Latinoamerica wins.

ANDREW NOVAK

Age: 26

Turned pro: 2017

From: Raleigh, North Carolina

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 17th

Career KFT wins: 1

Snapshot: His Korn Ferry Tour win came in the next-to-last event before the pandemic shutdown in 2020. Proud of his intramural basketball title at Wofford College. Missed seven straight cuts from Aug. 30, 2020 thru Feb. 21, 2021 despite being combined 11-under, then made seven straight with five straight top 10 finishes.

BEN KOHLES

Age: 31

Turned pro: 2012

Country: Dallas, Texas

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 18th

Career KFT wins: 2

Snapshot: Both of his Korn Ferry Tour wins came in 2012 when he earned PGA Tour card in just 10 events. Was No. 148 on the PGA Tour in 2013 – 23 places shy of retaining his card. Has been trying to return since, with at least 14 KFT starts each year since 2014. This season has two seconds, a third, and has made the cut in 25 of 31 tourneys.

ROBERTO DIAZ

Age: 34

Turned pro: 2009

From: Veracruz, Mexico

Korn Ferry Tour points list: 19th

Career KFT wins: 1

Snapshot: His win came this March in Louisiana in 113th career Korn Ferry Tour start dating to 2012. In position to rejoin PGA Tour, where he made 48 starts 2018 and 2019. But has been slipping in standings, without a top 25 since the victory.

SHAWN WARREN

Age: 36

Turned pro: 2007

From: Portland

Korn Ferry Tour points list: N/A

Career KFT wins: 0

Snapshot: A teaching pro at host Falmouth Country Club, Warren grew up in Windham and lives in Portland. He was awarded one of two unrestricted sponsor exemptions for Live and Work in Maine Open. Played in the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2020, missing the cut both times. He won the 2019 New England PGA Section Championship and is a four-time PGA New England Player of the Year. Missed the cut in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start (July 2019).

DAN VENEZIO

Age: 36

Turned pro: 2008

From: Portland

Korn Ferry Tour points list: N/A

Career KFT wins: 0

Snapshot: The head pro at Portland Country Club since 2016, he was given a sponsor exemption for the Live and Work in Maine Open. One of 20 club pros to qualify for the 2015 PGA Championship. This will be his Korn Ferry Tour start. Graduated from the Penn State golf management program, but did not play collegiately.

