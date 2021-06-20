SAN DIEGO — The final round of the U.S. Open is shaping up as a wild ride, with an ever-changing packed leaderboard going into the back nine.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau took the lead at 5 under when he nearly aced the eighth hole, with his drive stopping an inch from the cup to set up a tap-in birdie.

But then Louis Oosthuizen overtook DeChambeau with birdies on the ninth and 10th holes, just as DeChambeau made his first bogey of the day on No. 11. That swing gave Oosthuizen a two-stroke lead over five players – DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Mackenzie Hughes.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka also was at 4 under until he bogeyed the 16th hole.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »