Art

Through Aug. 30

“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Music

“Edges,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater, July 9-11 at Gendron Franco Center and Aug. 6-8 at Windham Town Hall. windhamtheater.org.

Gorham Summer Concert Series, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on the Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St. June 29; July 6, 13 and 27; Aug. 3 and 10. Free. gorhamrec.com.

June 27

Brian Curtis Johnson & Allen, 6-7 p.m., Naples Village Green.

June 29

Singer-songwriter Andy Penk, 6 p.m. June 29, Tuesday series at Riverbank Park, continues through Aug. 31.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: