A 36-year-old cyclist remains in critical condition after being injured in a crash with a motor vehicle in Portland on Friday night, police said.

David Campbell of Portland was riding on Washington Avenue near East Kidder Street around 6:15 p.m. Friday when the crash happened. He was seriously injured and taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

Police on Monday identified Christopher Legassy, 50, of South Portland as the driver of the car.

The road was closed for several hours Friday while a reconstruction team investigated the crash. No charges have been filed at this time and police expect to release more information upon completion of the investigation.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: