You may have noticed that our ticket list has been missing for the last year-plus – and you can guess why. But live music is back with shows getting booked all over, and some selling out quickly. So, it’s time for us to revive Got Tix, and time for you to get planning. Each week, we’ll share a wide swath of concert and performance tickets currently on sale. See you at a show!

ON SALE NOW

Los Elk & Zeme Libre with Skosh, June 25. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com

The Strangely Possibles, June 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Ultimate Tribute to Rod Stewart, June 25. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

Livingston Taylor, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Suitcase Junket, June 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jim Brickman, June 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Dueling Pianos, June 26. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

The Jessica Rabbits, June 26. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Brad Terry and Peter Herman, June 27. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Introduction, The Chicago Experience, July 1. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Sons of Alfond, July 2. Aura, Portland, $10. auramaine.com

Sapphire Lane, July 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Lara Herscovitch, July 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

George Winston, July 2 & 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection, July 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Susan Werner, July 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Recycled Percussion, July 8, 9 & 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $125 to $175 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Memphis Lightning, July 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Malinda Liberty & The Grownups, July 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Murcielago with Ultra Major and TRAWL, July 9. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com

Maine Dead Project, July 9. Portland House of Music, $15. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ward Hayden & The Outliers, July 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Gintare, July 9. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Southside Blues, July 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Annie Royer’s French Jazz Quartet, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Joel Thetford Band with Town Meeting, July 15. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com

Matt Nakoa, July 15. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Introduction, The Chicago Experience, July 15. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Linda Eder, July 15 & 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $100, $120. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Classic Stones Live, July 16. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30.50. auramaine.com

The Quebe Sisters, July 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mehuman Ernst, July 16. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Brian Cullen, July 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Crystal Bowersox, July 17. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $37.50 to $78.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Drivetrain with Sygnal to Noise and Twin Grizzly, July 17. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com

Muriel Anderson, July 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $23. cadenzafreeport.com

Martin Sexton, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $78, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Enter the Haggis, July 18. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $32.50 to $73.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Jorma Kaukonen, July 20. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Aztec Two-Step, July 22. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $90 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Joan Osborne, July 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ryan Montbleau, July 23. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

New Shades of Blue, July 23. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Juston McKinney, July 23. Camden Opera House, $22, $25. camdenoperahouse.com

The Hot Sardines, July 23 & 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Caroline Rhea, July 23. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $55, $60. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Joan Osborne, July 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rust Never Sleeps, Neil Young tribute, July 24. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $22.50 to $63.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Onward, July 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Ryan Montbleau with Jason Spooner, July 24. Narrow Gauge Cinema Drive-In, Farmington, $25 to $50. narrowgaugecinema.net

Lucy Dacus, July 24. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Elton John Experience, July 25. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

Joseph Gallant with CJ Solar, July 24. Aura, Portland, $12. auramaine.com

Jonathan Edwards, July 28. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $42.50 to $83.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Viva with Genius Black, July 30. Aura, Portland, $10. auramaine.com

Sean Britt, July 30. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, July 30. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Neighbor, July 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $80 to $110 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Dueling Pianos, July 31. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $25 to $66. jonathansogunquit.com

Liz Frame and the Kickers, July 31. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Love By Numb3rs with Spencer Albee, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Antonio Lopez & Jeff Rojo & Friends, Aug. 5. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Luke Bryan, Aug. 5. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $35 to $94.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rachael & Vilray, Aug. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Heather Pierson Trio, Aug. 6. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Hunter McKay, Aug. 7. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadendzafreeport.com

Hiroya Tsukamoto, Aug. 6. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Edmund Bagnell, “He Plays the Violin,” Aug. 6. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The New Motif, Aug. 7. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mile Twelve, Aug. 7. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ruthie Foster, Aug. 7. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dar Williams, Aug. 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $90 to $125 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Jason Spooner Band with Travis James Humphrey, Aug. 8. Camden Snow Bowl , free. camdenoperahouse.com

Allan Harris’ Kate’s Soulfood, Aug. 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65, $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Don Campbell Band, Aug. 13. Aura, Portland, $17. auramaine.com

Cattle Call, Aug. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Rustic Overtones, Aug. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $100 to $120 per vehicle. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Amanda Tubbs & Friends present the music of Lady Gaga, Aug. 13. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Megan Kouris, Aug. 13. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

One Night of Queen, Aug. 14. Aura, Portland, $19.50 to $39.50. auramaine.com

Sons of Serendip, Aug. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Thom Bresh, Aug. 14. Cadenza, Freeport, $23. cadenzafreeport.com

Amy Helm, Aug. 15. Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, Union, $3. onelongfellowsquare.com

Squeeze. Aug. 16. Aura, Portland, $55. auramaine.com

The Steel Woods, Aug. 18. Aura, Portland, $15. auramaine.com

Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 19. Maine Savings Pavilion, Westbrook, $25 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

KISS, Aug. 19. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $1,000. waterfrontconcerts.com

Thomas Rhett, Aug. 20. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.50 to $129.25. waterfrontconcerts.com

Frederick Copeman with Sea Level and Mosart212, Aug. 19. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Carole Wise, Aug. 20. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Denny Breau, Aug. 21. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Hambone, Aug. 20. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Lindsay Mower, Aug. 20. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

John Gorka, Aug. 20. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Jason Spooner Band, Aug. 20. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25, $30. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Gorilla Finger, Aug. 21. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

John Gorka, Aug. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Primo Cubano with Ryan Blotnick Quartet, Aug.22. Camden Opera House, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Jason Mraz, Aug. 24. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51.50. statetheatreportland.com

Wilco with Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com

Larry Gatlin, Aug. 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60, $65. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Memphis Lightning, Aug. 26. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Peppino D’Agostino, Aug. 26. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

311 with Iration and Iya Terra, Aug. 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Bad Combo, Aug. 27. Portland House of Music, $8. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Roomful of Blues, Aug. 27. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Classic Rock Orchestra, Aug. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Femme of Rock, Aug. 27. Waterville Opera House, $43, $53. watervillecreates.org

Beatles 1964, Aug. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $29.50. auramaine.com

Sapphire Lane, Aug. 28. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

David Mallett, Aug. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com

Emo Night Portland, Aug. 28. Portland House of Music, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Brothers Osborne, July 31. Maine Savings Pavilion, Westbrook, $49.75 to $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Richard Thompson, Sept. 1 & 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

St. Vincent, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Razor Daisies, Sept. 3. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Cantrip, Sept. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

They Might Be Giants, Sept. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Ghostland featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere, Deer Tick, The Mallett Brothers Band and Karina Rykman, Sept. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com

The Smith Collaboration, Sept. 4. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Richard Thompson, Sept. 4 Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $40. boothbayoperahouse.com

Enter the Haggis with Adam Ezra Group, Sept. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Jacob Joliff Band, Sept. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Lettuce, Sept. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com

Peter Wolf and the Midnight Travelers, Sept. 10 & 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $80. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Jumpin’ Willys, Sept. 10. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Stone Temple Posers and Yellow Ledvedder, Sept. 11. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Sept. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Skerryvore, Sept. 14. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com

Under My Skin: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15, $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Matt Nakoa, Sept. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, free. stonemountainartscenter.com

Nate Bargatze, Sept. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $51, $61.75. porttix.com

Anni Clark, Sept. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Pop Evil, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $22. auramaine.com

Tom Faunce Presents Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $15. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Brett Young, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

LeAnn Rimes, Sept. 18. Waterville Opera House, $58, $68. watervillecreates.org

Denny Breau, Sept. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

August Burns Red, Sept. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com

Faye Webster, Sept. 18. Portland House of Music, Portland, $14. statetheatreportland.com

John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, Sept. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $135. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dr. Dog, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Brit Martin with Sydney the Singer and AMA, Sept. 24. Portland House of Music, $7. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mike Farris, Sept. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Bess Jacques, Sept. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Country Roads, Sept. 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Slip Kid tribute to The Who featuring Gary Cherone, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $15, $19. auramaine.com

Grand Hotel with Dominic Lavoie, Sept. 25. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Shawn Colvin, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Marc Cohn, Sept. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Dashboard Confessional, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

The High Kings, Sept. 30. Waterville Opera House, $27, $38. watervillecreates.org

Dar Williams, Oct. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dispatch, Oct. 1 & 2. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Seth Glier, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com

Maine Dead Project, Oct. 2. Portland House of Music, $12. portlandhouseofmusic.com

When Particles Collide, Oct. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Clutch, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Whose Live Anyway?, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Malinda Liberty & The Grownups, Oct. 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Patty Larkin, Oct. 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Rodney Crowell, Oct. 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $70. stonemountainartscenter.com

David Pontbriand, Oct. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Oct. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jonatha Brooke, Oct. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Postmodern Jukebox, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Judy Collins, Oct. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Chris Thile, Oct. 15. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org

Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, Oct. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $105. stonemountainartscenter.com

Spoon, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Cat & Nat: Reunion Tour, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Altan, Oct. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro, Oct. 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $43 to $75. porttix.com

Patty Griffin and Gregory Alan Isakov, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Oct. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kyle Kinane, Oct. 24. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com

City and Colour, Oct. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Bianca Del Rio, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Gojira, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Goose, Oct. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Jonathan Edwards, Oct. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kathy Mattea, Oct 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Friends! The Musical Parody, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Metheny, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Nov. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kitchen Dwellers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $12. statetheatreportland.com

Theo Von, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

George Winston, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Keller Williams, Nov. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Le Vent du Nord, Nov. 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Paula Cole, Nov. 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Glen Phillips and Chris Barron, Nov. 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Darrell Scott, Nov. 20. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Caamp, Dec. 7 & 8. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $22 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

