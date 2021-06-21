ALFRED — York County commissioners have voted unanimously to uphold Sheriff William King’s recommendation that Jail Administrator Michael Vitiello be terminated from his job.

Vitiello, the York County Jail administrator for 21 years, has been on paid administrative leave for about 10 months, following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail that began around Aug. 19 when a corrections officer tested positive. The outbreak ultimately impacted 48 inmates, 48 staff members and 16 staff household contacts, according to a third-party investigation commissioned by the county and conducted by attorney Leah Rachin.

The issues that led to the termination centered around the lack of mask-wearing by staff prior to the Aug. 19 outbreak and by inmates, all who were required to wear masks as of May 5 while in the intake section of the facility, but not once they were assigned to the jail housing units. According to the investigator’s report, mask-wearing was prohibited for inmates other than in the intake area.

Investigator Rachin wrote in her report that prior to the outbreak, there was some question whether masks were expressly prohibited among staff, but witnesses told her there was a general understanding that corrections officers would not be wearing them.

The decision by the York County commissioners to end Vitiello’s employment came Friday, June 18 following a day-long administrative hearing that began around 9 a.m. and wound down at 4 p.m. Vitiello was represented by attorney Michael Waxman at the hearing; King by Linda McGill.

“This is a terrible thing to have to do, but I think it has to be done,” said Commissioner Richard Clark, who made the motion to uphold King’s recommendation, which was seconded by Commissioner Al Sicard. “What happened in the jail is no small matter … it brought the county into danger, and those who work there, their families and those in the jail’s care.”

King told commissioners that he relied on Vitiello’s expertise in jail operations and had lost confidence in the jail administrator over the masking issue and Vitiello’s responses to King over the matter.

“Instead of saying it was a bad thing, he turned it on me and said ‘you knew, it’s your decision and your jail,'” said King. “That entered into my decision to recommend termination, because he is my top guy in the jail.”

King said he struggled with the decision to recommend dismissal. “Michael is a very intelligent man and a nice guy,” he said.

“This is not misconduct on Michael’s part, but when this all came about….. I wanted him to acknowledge this was bad,” King said, in part. “I think it would be a challenge for is to work together in the future.”

King had once nominated Vitiello for an American Jail Association leadership award.

It was noted at the hearing that there were no blemishes on Vitiello’s personnel record.

King said he took Vitiello’s advice, testifying at the hearing that the jail administrator had told him that mask wearing would cause fear among inmates.

King said he and Vitiello had discussed mask wearing in March 2020 and there were frequent subsequent conversations on the topic.

“I was told it would frighten the inmates. (Vitiello) told me, ‘It will cause a panic,'” said King at the hearing. “I had many discussions with Michael about mask wearing and his advice was ‘we can’t do that, it will frighten the inmates and cause disruptions.'”

Vitiello told commissioners he had expressed his concerns about inmate reaction initially, referred to as “inmate climate concerns,” but that his position on mask wearing progressed over time. He said a series of emails would bear that out.

Vitiello told the commissioners that he ordered masks in anticipation of an agreement with the corrections union.

“We had communicated and agreed to move forward with (health screenings) and mask wearing in May,” for staff, said Vitiello, referencing one of the email exchanges. He said he wrote County Manager Greg Zinser, the county’s union negotiator, and Human Resources Director Linda Corliss in June inquiring about progress on masks and health screening with National Correctional Employees Union. In the end, an agreement with the union didn’t materialize.

Waxman asked Vitiello if he could have simply required mask wearing by staff. “I didn’t feel that I could,” said Vitiello, adding he believed it was a significant enough change in working conditions that it had to be bargained.

Vitiello said King had told him during a pre-determination hearing that he had refused to take any responsibility.

“I did say if you had wanted them in masks, you could have directed them to be put in masks anytime,” said Vitiello. He said he did not recall having any continued conversation with the sheriff about inmates being panicked by masks after the initial March discussion.

Vitiello noted that King has termed his response as defiant.

“I struggle with him saying ‘Michael won’t take any blame,'” Vitiello said. He said when he told King he could have ordered him to require masks “that’s not me blaming him, he’s my boss.”

He said he and King had worked closely together over the years and had frequent discussions about an array of matters.

“I wasn’t aware corrections employees were asking about masks,” said King at the hearing, adding he also wasn’t aware inmates had filed grievances about them. “I felt I was being kept in the dark.”

The COVID-19 outbreak at the jail began after an employee attended a wedding in Millinocket in Aug. 7, and returned to work on Aug. 13, though feeling unwell. The corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 19.

The wedding and reception were termed a “super spreader” event by public health officials, who estimated 280 people were sickened, according to the investigator’s report commissioned by the county. Eight deaths were linked to the wedding. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control report noted none of those who died attended the event.

Capt. Daniel Bean was named acting administrator at York County Jail on Sept. 8.

The investigator’s report pointed out there were a number of coronavirus prevention protocols in place at the jail prior to the outbreak — all in-person programming and visits had ceased, cleaning protocols were intensified, and inmates were tested in intake before being allowed to enter the housing units. The county has since earned kudos from the Department of Corrections for a pandemic response plan they crafted and put into action following the coronavirus outbreak at the jail.

The outbreak at York County Jail was the first of a series of coronavirus outbreaks at some of Maine’s county jails and state prison facilities.

Atr the hearing, Waxman said he believed a loss of confidence was not just cause for termination.

Cause for dismissal, suspension or disciplinary action must be “a just, reasonable, appropriate and substantial reason for the action taken that relates to or affects the ability, performance of duties, authority or actions of the employee or the public’s rights or interests,” according to Title 30-A of Maine statutes.

Waxman said his client’s actions did not warrant dismissal.

McGill, representing the sheriff, said the dismissal measure is just and fair, and said that Vitiello had an opportunity to admit his error.

She said the mask error serious consequences that impacted people in the community.

In his motion, Clark said the decision to dismiss Vitiello was a difficult one.

“I believe the sheriff has the right to have confidence in those who work for him,” said Clark.

Each of the five county commissioners said that they’d had the reports and exhibits for several days prior to the hearing and had reviewed them, had listened to the testimony and were ready to make a decision. They unanimously voted for termination.

It was unclear on Friday if Vitiello will appeal the decision. Appeals of governmental action may be made to York County Superior Court.

Both King and Vitiello declined comment following the decision.

