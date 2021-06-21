AUGUSTA — Maine is going to investigate potential new uses for dormant rail corridors in the state.
Gov. Janet Mills recently signed into law a proposal that directs the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate potential uses for the state-owned corridors. The department will eventually submit a report to the Maine Legislature.
Democratic Rep. Art Bell of Yarmouth proposed the bill.
He said Monday he is “hopeful that it will provide an opportunity to reimagine the way we interact with miles of dormant, state-owned rail corridors, lying fallow.”
Democrats in the state said the transportation department will create a transportation plan that will serve as a framework as it looks to create new opportunities for outdoor recreation in Maine. That plan will include potential uses for the rail corridors.
