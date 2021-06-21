The New England Patriots expected to sign veteran wide receiver Devin Ross, who was already in Foxborough for a tryout and held his own practices that were open to the media.

Now 25 years old, Ross spent time on the Patriots practice squad last season and made previous stops in Philadelphia and Tennessee. It was first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Wide receiver will be one of the most competitive spots on the roster when training camp opens. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski are expected to be locks, but there will be plenty of competition for the fifth spot. N’Keal Harry is probably the favorite because of his first-round pedigree, but Isaiah Zuber, Kristan Wilkerson, Marvin Hall, Tre Nixon, Devin Smith, and now Ross will all be vying for that role, too.

“All hard workers, man. A lot of us have been here from the jump,” Bourne said after OTAs. “Just to see who I’m going to be with for the year is awesome. They all work hard. They all have good energy also. We’re here to build a brotherhood. It’s a competition, but we still help each other. We still are here to win. So it’s not about being down on anybody, tearing anybody down, we’re all working together for a common goal. So the room has been very fun already.”

PATRIOTS RUNNING BACK Brandon Bolden has spent his entire eight-year career with AFC East teams, playing for the Patriots and Dolphins and has worn No. 38 each season.

When Bolden, who opted out of last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he takes the field this fall, he will have a new number: 25. The reason for the change? He’s honoring his grandfather, Frank Pitts, who was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1965-70.

Bolden shared his reason on Instagram: “So yesterday I was ask ‘Why I changed my number’. Well long story short my Grandfather wore it for 11 years and I thought it would be best that he at least saw his oldest grandson play in the same number he played in, even though it’s the NFL now and not the AFL he remembers”

Pitts, who is now 77 years old, caught three passes for 33 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He was also part of the Super Bowl I team that lost to the Packers.

After leaving the Chiefs, Pitts played three seasons for the Browns and one with the Raiders.

GIANTS: Eli Manning has a new job. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is rejoining the organization to work in business opportunities and fan initiatives. The Giants announced the hiring Monday, roughly 18 months after Manning retired following the 2019 season.

Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

Manning played a Giants-record 236 regular-season games – plus 12 more in the playoffs – without ever missing one because of an injury.

BILLS: Welcome back, Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Bills received the green light from state health officials to return to full capacity for home games this season, the team announced Monday. Vaccinated and unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend, though unvaccinated ones will be required to wear masks under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coronavirus pandemic led to Buffalo playing home games in an empty stadium during the regular season last year. The rules were loosened to allow about 6,700 fans – about 10% of the stadium’s capacity – to attend the Bills’ two home playoff games in January.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous