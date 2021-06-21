Smaller Shelters Portland, a group that wants to limit the size of new homeless service s centers in the city, has received enough signatures on its petitions to put the land ordinance change before voters in November.

The group is pushing for new shelters to be open 24 hours a day and be capped at 50 beds, except for domestic violence or family shelters. The measure, if successful, would also nix a requirement that shelters need to be within a quarter mile of the Greater Portland Metro bus line and would introduce a process for shelter guests to appeal criminal trespass orders.

A public hearing has been scheduled at the July 19 Portland City Council meeting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: